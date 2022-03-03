Political figure named in trial of prominent businessman loses name suppression, but still can't be named

The prominent businessman told his trial he hired Jevan Goulter because of the reputation of the political figure.

The political figure repeatedly mentioned in the trial of a prominent businessman, later convicted of indecent assault and corruption, has again lost name suppression - but still can’t be named.

Last year, Stuff and NZME successfully revoked the original suppression order imposed by Judge Russell Collins. However, the political figure appealed to the High Court and filed a fresh application for permanent name suppression.

On Thursday, Justice Geoffrey Venning again declined name suppression, however as the political figure’s lawyer indicated he would be filing an appeal, the judge ordered name suppression to remain in place until March 31, if an appeal is to be filed.

In the judgment, Justice Venning disagreed with the political figure’s lawyer and did not find they would suffer undue hardship.

“There is a legitimate public interest in the publication of [the political figure]’s name. The public interest in publication outweighs personal interest in suppression.”

READ MORE:

* Political figure named in trial of prominent businessman continues to seek suppression

* Prominent businessman jailed for sexual assaults and bribing witness

* Home detention for businessman's manager who tried to get sex assault victim to drop case

* Entertainer Mika X sentenced for dissuading a witness in trial of rich-list businessman



The businessman, who continues to have interim name suppression, was jailed after being found guilty of three charges of indecent assault which took place at his Auckland home.

He was also found guilty of two counts of attempting to dissuade the 2016 victim with bribes and offering work. He was originally sentenced to a term of imprisonment, however was released on bail in August.

SUPPLIED NZME/POOL/Stuff Jevan Goulter and Alison Edmonds gave evidence at the trial of the prominent businessman who was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and sexual charges.

At the businessman’s High Court trial, he gave evidence about his decision to hire PR firm Goulter & Associates, run by Hamish Jevan Goulter, based on the reputation of the high profile political figure.

He told the court he wanted the PR firm to manage reputational damage to himself and his business interests, after he claimed he’d heard a complainant was intending to sell his story to Australian media.

However, the prosecution said that was not credible.

Goulter repeatedly mentioned the political figure’s name in his evidence.

During his evidence, Goulter neither confirmed nor denied the political figure's involvement in the conspiracy to influence a victim.

David White/Stuff Mika X (centre) with his lawyers after his sentencing.

At the High Court hearing in February, Davey Salmon QC acting on behalf of the political figure said the person would suffer irreplaceable reputational damage if name suppression was to lapse.

Salmon also stated Goulter's comments in regard to his client were all lies.

Salmon submitted Goulter is a “fabulist” and no one is accusing the political figure of the offending.

He submitted the allegations by Goulter were “scandalous”.

There’s no public interest in repeating lies and defamatory comments, Salmon submitted.

“She’s the victim of a wrong by Mr Goulter, she never knew about.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jevan Goulter arriving at court to give evidence.

In Judge Collins’ decision he said the court's role is not one of censorship and “the presumption the media will report in a balanced way must be given effect”.

“In this case as a witness [political figure] would have had every opportunity to respond to the Crown evidence that Mr Goulter created. [Political figure] would have been responding to statements which had come from a person well known to [political figure], Mr Goulter.”

Entertainer and film producer Mika X is serving 11 months home detention for twice acting as the businessman's go-between.

The man's business manager, whose name also remains suppressed, was sentenced to 12 months home detention for his part in the scheme.