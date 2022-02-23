Senior Auckland Hells Angels gang member at Wellington protest

A high-ranking member of the Hells Angels in Auckland has visited the Wellington occupation, protesting vaccines and mandates while taunting police officers.

Anthony “Antz” Nansen, 38, is a senior patched member of the Hells Angels Nomads chapter based out of Silverdale in North Auckland, and a former professional kick-boxer and mixed martial arts fighter.

In recent days he has been in Wellington and visited the occupation, posting messages opposing vaccines and vaccine mandates to social media.

Footage viewed by Stuff also shows him taunting a police officer he walks past in the capital, while a photo on his Instagram shows him scrawling “f... the police” on a wall at parliament.

A caption written by Nansen on that photo speaks out against police, the Covid vaccines and mandates, saying: “I would rather die on my feet than live on my knees.”

NZ Police/Stuff Antz Nansen, in a photo supplied by police when he was the subject of a manhunt in 2016.

While at the protest, Nansen wore a Hells Angels hoody but not his distinctive white Hells Angels Nomads patch.

Screenshot/Supplied Senior Auckland Hells Angels member Antz Nansen at the Wellington occupation, in a clip from footage showing him taunting a police officer.

He has formerly been the subject of high-level criminal investigations by police.

In 2016, he was the centre of a manhunt after a warrant was issued for his arrest on methamphetamine charges and for participating in an organised criminal group.

Nansen is among several gang members and associates understood to be at the protest.

Confirmation of his presence at the protest comes after Stuff revealed a number of “high risk” offenders subject to extended supervision orders and monitored via GPS ankle bracelets are at the occupation.

They are there with a number of parolees also on electronic monitoring, but Corrections says none are breaching the terms of their release.