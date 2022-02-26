Man arrested after stabbing at central Wellington hotel

Police were called to Wellington’s Hotel Waterloo after a person suffered multiple stab wounds.

One person is in a critical condition and another in custody after a stabbing at a central Wellington hotel.

A police media team spokesperson said officers were called to the Hotel Waterloo​, near the railway station, at 9.50pm Friday after being told someone had suffered multiple stab wounds.

That person was transported to Wellington Hospital, where they remain in a critical condition, while the alleged offender was arrested at the hotel.

The spokesperson described the incident as a “very serous attack that resulted in the victim suffering horrific injuries”.

The 30-year-old alleged stabber was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and appeared in the Wellington District Court on Saturday morning.

While police officers have spoken to multiple witnesses, they want anyone with information to call 105 and quote the file number 220226/9847.

People can also pass information on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.