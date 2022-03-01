Akash guilty of murdering pregnant girlfriend

Akash has been on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

The mentally unwell man who admitted killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found guilty of murder.

Pregnant Gurpreet Kaur was stabbed to death by her partner, known only as Akash, who dumped her body near a road in Hampton Downs, Waikato, in April 2016.

Akash was previously convicted of her killing, but that was overturned by the Court of Appeal on the basis insanity may be a defence.

On Tuesday, after four hours of deliberations, a jury found him guilty of Kaur's murder.

There was no dispute over who killed Kaur, but the jury had to decide whether Akash knew at the time of the killing what he was doing was morally wrong for the defence of insanity to stand.

Psychiatrists called on behalf of the defence and the Crown agreed Akash was suffering from a disease of the mind at the time of the killing.

However, defence psychiatrist Dr Justin Barry-Walsh said aspects of the evidence supported the proposition that Akash did not know it was wrong to do so.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Peter Dean, called on behalf of the Crown, said Akash's behaviour after the killing suggested he understood it was wrong.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The trial at the High Court at Auckland began in February.

The court heard how at the time of her death, Kaur was between seven and 10 weeks pregnant, and the pair had been in an off-and-on relationship since 2015.

A month before the killing, people who knew Akash said he was acting strangely, was paranoid, worried people were trying to hack his email and believed people were following him.

He was later found to be suffering from psychosis and schizophrenia with delusions, and had a history of mental health dating back to when he lived in India.

The Crown said a number of text messages between Akash and Kaur showed their relationship was, at times, volatile.

The court heard Kaur’s mother, Sukhjaiwan Kaur, dropped her daughter off at Manurewa train station daily, but when she did so on April 7, she had a “bad feeling something was wrong”.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes submitted Akash was driven by jealousy and rage.

Later that evening she parked in her usual spot and waited for Kaur to return, by which point her daughter had been killed.

Kaur’s father Gurcharan Singh told the court he continued to feel pain.

“If we take a break, I will still have this pain afterwards,” Singh said.

Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes told the jury they could be sure Akash knew what he was doing was morally wrong at the time of the killing – pointing to how he dumped Kaur's body in a remote location and hid his bloodied clothes and the knife.

Kayes also referenced the lies Akash told police, including how he shifted the blame to his brother, Kaur's family and even Kaur.

“He tells these lies because he's trying to get away with murder,” Kayes said.

The court has heard how Akash’s delusional beliefs were consistent days and months after the killing.

But more than a year after, he told health professionals he was afraid Kaur was working with gang members to kill and rape him.

David White/Stuff Julie-Anne Kincade QC submitted her client did not know what he was doing was morally wrong.

Akash’s lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade QC said Akash was unwell at the time of the killing – something that has not changed.

“It’s the mind of Akash that is the focus of this case,” she said.

Before the killing, Akash was out of touch with reality, was fixated on false beliefs and was affected by hallucinations, Kincade said.

His delusions were growing and a few days before the killing, Kaur was part of those delusions.

“Although Akash may have said deliberate deceits to the police or to the doctors and was not fully open ... none of these things will help you in deciding where he knew what he was doing was morally wrong," she said.