Largest NZ operation of its kind sees hundreds of paedophiles arrested worldwide

Survivors of child exploitation live with the knowledge that their images can be continuously shared and traded by paedophiles around the world.

A global paedophile ring has been uncovered by a New Zealand-led investigation, resulting in 146 children around the world being saved from potential harm.

Known as Operation H, the investigation is the largest of its kind. It uncovered 90,000 account holders sharing more than 1000 images and videos of children being sexually abused.

The operation has contributed to 836 individual investigations in 130 countries, from Azerbaijan to Vanuatu.

So far, 43 New Zealanders have been arrested and charged in connection with the investigation. Some of those cases are still progressing through the courts.

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) digital child exploitation team manager Tim Houston said some of the material uncovered by the investigation team was the very worst, and included babies being tortured and raped.

“The vast majority of what we analysed in that material was very young children – infants, babies and toddlers – and the degrees of abuse and sadism was absolutely horrific.”

He said while catching those responsible was important, saving children from further exploitation was paramount to the investigation team, which included police and Customs.

“What we’re talking about here is a moment in time when a child experienced probably the worst moment in their life and then it’s captured and circulated on the internet, and they’re re-victimised over and over again.”

The material on the platform came from every continent and some of it had been circulating online for years.

“This is material that we see time and time again … When that child is an adult, they might be able to find the image of them being abused as a child … it really hits home.

“Short of the internet being purged, they’re going to be in circulation for, pretty much, forever.”

Some of the children in the images could be identified, but others were unknown, Houston said.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Survivors of child sexual abuse who have their images shared online are revictimised every time the images are shared.

“Some tragic examples where images of the same child being sexually abused circulate on the internet over years. You can actually see them ageing in the material as it is released online. That can be particularly challenging.”

The specialised investigators combed over the material, searching for clues to identify who and where the children and the abusers were.

Those clues included a brand of chocolate bar in the background of a shot, and a type of wall socket.

Operation H was sparked by a tip-off from an anonymous online service provider in September 2019.

The provider said thousands of people were sharing and viewing child sex abuse images via a web address.

A month later, similar content was being shared on a second URL.

Supplied DIA investigators worked closely with international partners throughout Operation H.

The provider handed over information relating to 153,000 accounts, which allowed the DIA to begin looking into who was behind the usernames.

Over two years, up to 20 investigators worked on the investigation, identifying where the account holders were from, what they had been doing and who they were.

They were able to put together information on 90,000 account holders – a worldwide web of paedophiles.

The team of DIA investigators analysed each video and image, graded it and provided a detailed description in an effort to save their overseas counterparts having to view the material.

Houston said the resulting investigation required the close collaboration of investigators from around the world, including Five Eyes partners, the FBI, Interpol, Europol and others.

But the DIA also uncovered offending in Aotearoa, with 125 accounts being identified as New Zealand-based.

There were so many that the cases had to be triaged.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Operation H resulted in international arrests and children being saved from potential harm.

At the top of the list were account holders who had access to children, were in positions of authority, or had previous convictions.

Detective Inspector Stuart Mills said once arrested and charged, offenders could sometimes be helpful in identifying other people involved in the network.

He said some of those arrested were aged in their early 20s. The idea that all offenders online were old white men wasn’t true: “That kills that myth.”

Houston said more arrests were likely and work on the operation could continue for years to come.

Meanwhile, 146 children had been removed from dangerous situations through the operation. Six of those were in New Zealand.

Supplied The DIA, Customs and police identified 71 suspects in New Zealand.

They ranged in ages and came from “all walks of life” and locations around the country.

While there was no evidence, so far, that the children in New Zealand were sexually abused, some of those children were in the custody of an offender – for example, a mother’s new partner.

Mills said police uncovered evidence of one of the offenders planning to meet up with a young girl. The operation allowed police to intervene and prevent the meeting taking place.

Houston said rescuing children had been a vital part of the operation.

Research out of the United States suggested over half of online child sex offenders admitted to a history of “contact” offending.

Houston said the links between sharing images of children being sexually abused and a person physically abusing a child were well established.

“From what I understand it is tied to the desensitisation of the offender, their spiral of accessing material. Once they have viewed and derived sexual gratification from watching material that would make the average person cry or feel physically ill, their levels of care dissipate.”

Houston used the metaphor of a wall – as an offender viewed more and more sadistic content, he felt less shame and fear, and the wall to physically offending got lower and lower.

“It is therefore never safe to assume that these individuals were just offending online. There was an increased risk of this crossing over into physical offending.”

He said it was only when DIA and police actually analysed the computers, phones and tablets of a suspect that the scale of offending was learned.

“On average we’d see two smartphones, a tablet, a desktop computer and sometimes a laptop… sometimes optimal disk … we haven’t seen a VCR for a while.

“You have to get through the person’s front door and get inside their devices and machines to truly understand the nature of their offending and their risk.”

Often, the Operation H images were just a fraction of an offender’s collection, he said.

The investigation was a tool for preventing further offending. As well as prison time and bail conditions, which prevented an offender’s access to children, the operation also brought offenders’ behaviour to the notice of families, friends and neighbours, Houston said.

If convicted, it could result in the offender’s name being added to the child sex offender register.

Mills said publicity around these operations sometimes resulted in offenders changing their behaviours, but investigators were also able to adapt.

He hoped the publicity would lead to a raised awareness of this kind of offending and urged people who noticed suspicious behaviour to report it to the police.

