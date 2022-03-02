Man charged with Nelson shooting named

Tukotahi King was charged with the murder of Lake Takimoana on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old man charged with the fatal shooting of Lake Takimoana has been named.

Tukotahi King was charged with the murder of Takimoana by police.

On Monday, a 24-year-old man was charged with being a party to murder, and Alan Norman, 31, was charged with aggravated burglary.

The three men are set to appear before the Nelson High Court later this month.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Lake Takimoana was killed at a Washington Rd property on Tuesday, February 22.

Police enquires into the death of Takimoana on February 22 are ongoing. The 22-year-old from Nelson was killed at a property on Washington Rd.

Police were called to the property at 1.15pm. Despite the efforts of emergency services performing CPR, Takimoana died at the scene.

One Washington Rd resident told Stuff they saw “a couple of guys” appear to be waiting on the side of the street on the day of the shooting.

He said he heard one of them scream “murderer” following the incident, and heard yelling from the house.

Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file number 220222/7060.You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.