Police launch homicide investigation after Northland man dies from poisoned wine

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a Far North man. (File photo)

A man has died after drinking poisoned wine that was left in his letterbox.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of David Davan, 67, in the Far North.

Davan died on December 9 at Auckland City Hospital after falling ill in November.

The death was initially treated as unexplained, but police have now launched a homicide investigation after it was found Davan had been poisoned prior to his death.

Davan received two wine bottles in his letterbox at his home in Herekino’s Puhata Rd in early November, a police spokesman said.

A police investigation showed one of the bottles contained poison.

Further forensic testing on the wine bottles was under way.

Herekino is about 30 minutes’ drive from Kaitaia and has a population of about 1000 people.

Police urged the local community to help identify those responsible for sending the wine bottles.

Anyone who has further information is advised to call police on 105, quoting file number 211114/9270, or speak to an officer in person at the Kaitaia police station.