NZ's biggest drug bust - 613kg of meth seized at Auckland Airport

Police and Customs managed to intercept more than 600kg of methamphetamine at Auckland Airport.

Six people have been charged over a major methamphetamine importation and the biggest drug bust in New Zealand history.

The shipment of 613 kilograms of methamphetamine was intercepted by police and Customs at Auckland Airport on Thursday.

The drugs have a street value of more than $245 million, police said in a statement.

Manukau District Court documents seen by Stuff allege five men participated in an organised criminal group with the shared objective of obtaining material benefits from the possession of methamphetamine for supply.

A joint investigation led to the largest ever interception of methamphetamine at the border.

One man has also been charged with conspiring to import methamphetamine between January and March.

Police commissioner Andrew Coster said some are also facing money laundering charges.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Weirton, had been looking at a criminal syndicate’s alleged links to importation of controlled Class A drugs into the country, Coster said.

Further enquiries into the intercepted meth over the last few days saw several search warrants being carried out across south Auckland on Tuesday evening, resulting in the arrest of six people aged between 27 and 36.

NZ POLICE/SUPPLIED It is estimated the meth could have caused more than $500 million worth of social harm if sold into the community.

Several of the people arrested are linked to the Comancheros gang.

New Zealand’s previous largest drug bust was in 2016, when 501kg of methamphetamine was seized in Northland, including 449kg from a camper van and 52kg found buried at Ninety Mile Beach.

Coster said Thursday’s bust was a “significant result” by the National Organised Crime Group to combat community hard caused by meth.

“Had this shipment been distributed across New Zealand it would have caused immense harm to the vulnerable communities these criminal groups were preying upon.”

It is estimated the drugs would have caused over $500 million worth of social harm, as per drug harm index figures, Coster added.

NZ Police/Supplied Coster thanked Customs for its “exceptional” profiling of shipments from high-risk countries.

“Had we not made this seizure, those communities would have continued to suffer, and the individuals involved in this offending would continue to profit from the destruction with no regard for those they have affected.

Coster said he was proud of his police staff for the work they do to keep communities safe.

“We appreciate the assistance provided by Customs in this operation, particularly with the exceptional profiling of shipments from high-risk countries which end up resulting in these large interceptions.

Further charges against more people have not been ruled out.