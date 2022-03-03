Man arrested after 'brazen' North Shore assault and car theft

Police arrested a man only hours after he had assaulted a member of the public and stolen his car. (File photo)

Police have arrested a man after what they described as a “brazen” assault on Auckland's North Shore.

A 31-year-old Takapuna man has been charged after a man was assaulted and had his car stolen outside the shops in Belmont.

The incident happened at around 10:45pm on Tuesday.

The offender and vehicle were spotted by police and the driver failed to stop. A chase ensued with the man eventually fleeing on foot. He was arrested several hours later.

READ MORE:

* Live: Police on tight guard in clean-up around Parliament after chaotic end to occupation

* Marlborough mayor calls on Picton protesters to ‘hit the road’

* Armed police respond to person trying to get their neighbour's dog to shut up



Inspector Stefan Sagar, area commander for Waitematā East Police, said the victim was shaken and was now receiving support.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The man is now before the North Shore District Court. (File photo)

“Fortunately he is expected to make a full recovery from his ordeal.

“Police have no tolerance for this kind of brazen act, or any form of violence in our community,” said Sagar.

Police said the accused is “facing serious charges” and will go before the North Shore District Court.