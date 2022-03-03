Promising rugby player avoids convictions after 'bizarre' assault

Arana Murphy was granted a discharge without conviction in the Palmerston North District Court on charges related to a drunken assault in 2020.

A young Horowhenua rugby player has avoided convictions after committing what a judge described as a “bizarre” assault on someone in a car.

Convictions would have potentially stopped Arana Murphy​ taking up overseas contracts or completing an engineering apprenticeship, the Palmerston North District Court heard on Thursday.

Judge Jonathan Krebs​ said he discharged Murphy without convictions by “a thin margin” on one charge of assault and two of wilful damage.

But Murphy will have to pay the victim $1850.

READ MORE:

* Man keeps name secret after slapping woman's buttocks in midair

* Professional rugby player says assault conviction could hurt his career

* Discharges without conviction: Is the law's safety valve blowing out?



Murphy has played for Foxton, Waiopehu College, Hastings Boys’ High School, Hawke’s Bay under-19s and the Heartland Hurricanes under-20’s.

He was part of the Foxton team which won its first Horowhenua-Kāpiti club title in 31 years in 2019, kicking four conversions and a penalty from fullback.

The court heard he had a contract lined up to play professionally overseas, which was curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He committed his offences in Levin in October 2020 after spending the evening having dinner and drinking beer at his parents’ home.

He went up to someone he knew, who was sitting in a car in a car park, putting a bowl of food in their face and asking them to eat.

The person refused, which led to Murphy punching him once in the face.

Murphy then hit the person’s windscreen so hard it smashed before being pulled away.

He got free and took another swipe at the person’s car, kicking it and leaving dents, before being bundled away.

The person he hit was left with a cut lip and facial bruises.

Murphy was so drunk he did not remember what had happened.

Defence lawyer Jacinda Younger​ said Murphy thought he had crashed at his parents while people who initially identified him said they knew him from primary school.

He had struggled to get money together for reparation as he spent time away from work due to Covid-enforced shutdowns and appendicitis.

Crown prosecutor Tom Bagnall​ said prior discharges without conviction due to travel for work were usually for people already working in those fields.

Murphy would not be automatically disqualified from playing rugby overseas if convicted, but would need to get a visa, Bagnall said.

The judge said there was also a question about Murphy’s engineering apprenticeship if he was convicted.

The work required going into prisons, but he would not be able to enter if he had a conviction.

He described the assault as “alcohol-fuelled, bizarre and gratuitous”.

Murphy had a prior run-in with police while drunk before, so should have been on notice, the judge said.

To his credit, Murphy did attend counselling to tackle his drinking habits.

“You need to address and continue to address the drivers of this behaviour.”

A single punch to the head, especially by someone as fit and strong as Murphy, was known to cause serious harm or even death, the judge said.

“If alcohol causes you to behave in this way, or similar ways, in the future, the then consequences are going to be very different.”