Police hunt 'dangerous' man who fled after crashes in Northland

Northland police are searching for a “dangerous” man, who fled from officers after crashing into multiple cars.

David Johnstone​, who has 12 outstanding warrants for his arrest, was spotted by police in a car park in Tikipunga about 4pm on Thursday, district commander superintendent Tony Hill said in a statement.

Police signalled for Johnstone to pull over. However, he failed to do so, prompting police to employ “tactical options” in attempt to apprehend him.

“Police were armed as a precaution,” Hill said.

Johnstone is then alleged to have crashed into other vehicles in the car park, before he came to a stop after crashing into vehicle on Paramount Pde.

“He fled the scene on foot and his whereabouts are now unknown.”

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are now searching for Johnstone, who Hill described as “dangerous”, adding he should not be approached.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and instead to call 111 immediately and quote file number P049808095,” Hill said.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.