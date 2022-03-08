Dairy and convenience store crime up 30 per cent, but police making fewer arrests

Police at the scene of a stabbing at a Mosgiel dairy on Thursday.

Dairies are experiencing an “explosion” in crime, but police are making fewer arrests, according to new figures.

Data released by police under the Official Information Act showed within the first 11 months of 2021, dairy and convenience store theft was up 30 per cent on 2020 figures, and burglaries were up nearly 20 per cent.

That meant 1402 more thefts were reported in 2021 than the year before.

Bucklands Beach dairy in Auckland was destroyed in an overnight raid.

Auckland was the worst-hit region, with retail offences rising by 25.8 per cent.

Waikato rose by 19.7 per cent and Christchurch by 14.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, nationwide, there were 23 per cent fewer arrests for those crimes than the year prior.

Sunny Kaushal says the Government is "soft on crime" committed against retailers.

January to November 2021 saw a total of 1947 people arrested for retail crime. More than 2500 were arrested the year before.

Sunny Kaushal, the chairman of the Dairy and Business Owners Group and president of the Crime Prevention Group, said there had been an “explosion” of crime against dairy owners and workers, and he was concerned about what was to come.

He said the Government was “soft on crime” committed against retailers.

Kaushal also said he was concerned by the Government’s proposed repealing of the Three Strikes Legislation, which sees repeat serious offenders get the maximum sentence possible for their third crime.

“We must ask if some kind of catch and release policy is operating. Dairy owners are seeing the same people [who commit the crimes] back on the streets, and it undermines our faith in the system.”

Sexual assaults on convenience store staff were also on the rise. On average, three dairy and convenience store owners and workers were reporting assaults every day over 2021 – a 14.9 per cent increase on 2020.

The Glen Superette in Glendowie, Auckland, was the target of a ram raid attack on December 5, 2021.

“This is not the New Zealand we know or want.”

Only Monday night, a dairy in Auckland’s Sandringham – Smart Deal Bizzare – was robbed by two men who held the store owner at knife point.

Local business association chairman Jithin Chittibomma has himself been attacked on the same street.

He said CCTV captured by a nearby store showed two men entering the local store, leaving with a bag full of supposedly stolen items, and escaping in a getaway car.

“Offenders find the culture in these businesses is they just get on with it – they don't make a fuss. This dairy owner isn't any different, they've just carried on with their day,” Chittibomma said.

Crime Prevention Group is calling for a $13.5 million Dairy and Service Station Security Fund to boost active security in up to two-thirds of such businesses.

It’s also asked for re-commitment for the delivery of the extra 1800 police officers promised in 2017, and the re-staffing of parking wardens to become “Police Community Support Officers”.

Police and the Department of Justice have been approached for comment.