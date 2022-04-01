Police officer who indecently assaulted colleague paroled, still denies offending

A police officer jailed for raping his colleague while she slept will be released from prison under strict conditions, but still denies the offending.

Jamie Anthony Foster was jailed for six years by Judge Evangelos Thomas in 2020, after being found guilty of unlawful sexual violation and indecent assault.

The officer, with a group of colleagues, had been staying in Kerikeri to police Waitangi Day commemorations in February 2019.

The Parole Board released its decision on Friday, saying Foster would be released from prison on April 13 with a number of conditions.

The decision said Foster had undertaken independent psychological treatment and was considered at below average risk of reoffending.

His lawyer Sumudu Thode told the board her client “has always denied the offending”.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The Supreme Court also rejected Jamie Foster's bid to overturn his conviction.

A counsellor said Foster has made sound and useful gains in therapy.

Foster told the board he would continue to see a private psychologist upon his release.

Foster will be electronically monitored for three years and must remain at his house between 10pm and 6am.

Foster will also be banned from consuming alcohol and other substances.

He must also inform a probation officer of any relationships in which he wishes to engage.

The Parole Board will see Foster again in six months.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Jamie Anthony Foster still denies the offending.

Since the sentencing, Foster has failed to overturn his conviction at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court also rejected his bid to appeal.

The Court of Appeal judges were not satisfied there was a “reasonable possibility” other verdicts could have been reached.

The justices were also not satisfied any errors made during the trial were capable of giving rise to a miscarriage of justice.

In 2021, Stuff reported Foster rang former police commissioner Mike Bush after first being spoken to by police about the assault, telling him he was in “serious trouble”.

Bush, at that stage, had known Foster’s father for more than 25 years.

Foster told Bush he thought he was in “serious trouble”, according to a job sheet released by police.

“To the best of my recollection the exact words he used were, ‘I am in serious trouble and I don’t know what to do’,” Bush said.

The job sheet said Bush advised Foster it was not appropriate for him to ring and there was nothing Bush could do to assist him.

