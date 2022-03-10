East Auckland MPs 'not surprised' by stats showing rise in crime

The Glen Superette in Glendowie, Auckland, was the target of a ram raid attack on December 5, 2021. Owner Ryan Ma said he no longer feels safe working in the area. (Video first published in December 2021)

Auckland community leaders are disappointed, but “not surprised” by figures showing an increase in dairy and convenience store burglaries, after a spate of raids over the past few days.

St Heliers, Glendowie, Howick and Pakuranga were among suburbs in east Auckland that saw a variety of small businesses targeted for break-ins and burglaries.

And their local MPs have said public pressure is beginning to build.

Simon O'Connor/Supplied Simon O’Connor, National MP for Tamaki has been outspoken against the large number of small business crimes in his electorate, with a dozen businesses being ram-raided by offenders over last year.

Tāmaki MP Simon O’Connor has been outspoken about the large number of small business crimes in his electorate. A dozen businesses were ram-raided by offenders over the past year.

READ MORE:

* Auckland jeweller facing $200k clean-up bill after store 'destroyed' in burglary

* A dozen east Auckland dairies ram raided this year, owner now feels 'unsafe'

* Increase in ram raids sees landlord take matters into their own hands



Over the weekend, three stores – a bakery, a fruit market and a dairy – were all broken into. The bakery on West Tamaki Rd had now been boarded up.

O’Connor, a National MP, said while various business owners were growing impatient and frustrated with the crime surges, there was little more that could be achieved without knowing what was motivating the crimes.

“There's certainly lots of talk, but also what can be done? Can we put up more bollards, roller doors?” he said.

“I think last year a public meeting was called to get community patrol up, so there are some initiatives, but it seems so widespread that in many ways if we can't target why these people are acting in this way, I'm not sure enough roller doors and bollards will do it.

Nathan Morton/Stuff Boards put up at the Glen Superette in Glendowie after a ram raid at the end of 2021.

“Certainly our community doesn't want to see that, it's not the view they're used to.”

The statistics released by police through the Official Information Act showed within the first 11 months of 2021, dairy and convenience store theft was up 30 per cent on 2020 figures, and burglaries were up nearly 20 per cent.

However, the same time period saw a total of 1947 people arrested for retail crime, down from the more than 2500 arrested the year prior.

The trend in crime appears to have spread further east into the Pakuranga district. A local dairy was burgled in the suburb on Saturday, and three shops in Howick Village were burgled two days later.

One of the targeted stores, a local Paper Plus, hadn’t been broken into for two decades.

The overnight raids were “alarming”, store owner Katie Treneman said.

“You have to communicate to these people [breaking in] that we're people too, we’re just trying to run businesses – many of which are struggling enough.

“The last thing you need are break-ins.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff National MP for Pakuranga Simeon Brown said bolstering the police force will be critical to tackling the issue.

Pakuranga MP Simeon Brown said some business owners in his electorate were beginning to question “why they even bother” to keep working in the area.

Brown said bolstering the police force would be critical to tackling the issue.

“[Police] do everything they can, but their hands are tied – often they're dealing with other jobs like Covid restrictions, but the Government approach to low-level crimes is sending offenders to a panel, which business owners see as a slap on the hand,” he said.

“I think it will continue to increase until police are given tools to deal with the offenders.”