Global organised crime sting: Entertainer and three others seek name suppression

The damage to the reputation of an entertainer charged in a global sting targeting organised crime would be permanent even if he was named and then found not guilty, a lawyer has said.

The entertainer was arrested in June, alongside about 40 others across the country, following the sting.

He appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday seeking name suppression, alongside three others.

They are all facing drug and money laundering charges.

Justice Mark Woolford reserved his decision.

The entertainer is jointly charged alongside a number of others, including the alleged heads of the syndicate, Duax and Shane Ngakuru.

The pair remained overseas and were evading police, the court heard.

Ron Mansfield QC, acting on behalf of the entertainer, said he was only seeking interim suppression as he needed to be able to work.

His work as an entertainer has taken a hit due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Mansfield said.

“The damage to his reputation would be permanent, even if he was found to be not guilty of these allegations.”

Mansfield QC, on behalf of the second defendant, said his fair trial rights would be denied if he were to be named.

Phil Hamlin, the lawyer acting for a husband and wife who are the third and fourth defendants, argued they would suffer extreme hardship if named as they have children.

They would lose their employment and risk losing their house.

Mental health issues were also at play for the wife, Hamlin said.

Crown prosecutor Belle Archibald opposed name suppression for all four defendants, saying their circumstances if named fell short of extreme hardship.

The four accused, alongside Carlo Ripi Maraenui Gear, Lionel McDonald, John Leonard Hall, and Navy officer Darren Katipa, will go to trial in May 2023.

The sting, Operation Trojan Shield, involved police swoops across 16 countries with more than 800 suspects arrested, aided by an encrypted communications platform developed by the FBI.

The sting was part of a global crackdown on organised crime, described by police as the “world’s most sophisticated law enforcement action”.

More than nine kilograms of methamphetamine was seized, along with four guns, 14 vehicles and motorbikes, large quantities of cannabis, and more than $1m in cash.

Police worked with the FBI, as well as the Australian Federal Police.

The New Zealand police said the FBI had created a closed encryption system, “AN0M”, to monitor people's communications, and for 18 months the alleged offenders were unknowingly using the system to talk about their criminal behaviour.

The users believed their AN0M devices were protected from law enforcement by impenetrable encryption, police said.

Detectives were able to get hold of thousands of messages.

Detective superintendent Greg Williams, the director of the New Zealand Police’s national organised crime group, previously said the transnational groups were preying on vulnerable people.