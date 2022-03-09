Auckland jeweller facing $200k clean-up bill after store 'destroyed' in burglary

Suresh Raniga, owner of Krishna Jewellers in Papatoetoe, South Auckland, stands in front of his smashed shop front following a break-in overnight.

An Auckland jeweller has been left to pick up the pieces after an overnight burglary left smashed glass littered across his store and all the display jewellery stolen.

Krishna Jewellers in Papatoetoe, south Auckland was the target of a jewellery heist on Wednesday morning.

Store owner Suresh Raniga lives nearby and responded to the shop’s alarm, which was set off at 1am.

He arrived to see a group of people running away and escaping in a vehicle. All the glass counters in the shop had been smashed.

Raniga believed there were seven people involved. They broke in through the front door of the shop and also broke windows to enter.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Raniga responded to the shop’s alarm, which was set off on Wednesday at 1am, to see a group of people running away and escaping in a vehicle.

“Everything is completely destroyed. It’s very hard for us right now,” Raniga said.

“There’s going to be lots of cleaning involved, I’m not feeling great at all – all the glass counters and shelves have been completely smashed in.”

While half the items were kept in the store’s safe, Raniga put the value of damage and theft at between $200,000 and $250,000, with everything inside the store damaged.

Police have confirmed they are investigating.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Store owner Suresh Raniga believed there were seven offenders involved, they broke in through the front door of the shop and lifted the door and broken windows to enter.

Auckland Indian Retailers Association president Gurdeep Singh visited the store in the morning and said the ordeal would have been “terrifying” for Raniga.

“Could you imagine arriving at your shop at 2 in the morning, to see seven large people exiting your store and not being able to do anything about it? It would be pretty scary in the daytime, let alone the middle of the night,” Singh said.

“The damage to the shop is more expensive than the stuff stolen from what I understand, the shop is totally destroyed.

“It looks like out of frustration, maybe they expected more valuable stuff and didn't find it.”

Singh said there had been a similar attempt to break into nearby stores about a month ago. The day following, a jewellery store in Botany Town Centre was burgled – with more than $80,000 worth of product stolen.

“It’s scary and confusing to be honest. I imagine it will be at least a week before they re-open again,” Singh said.

“It’s hard to get people in for repairs at the moment, so it may take some time.”

Jewellery stores have been a common target for burglaries in Auckland over the last year.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Raniga put the value of the damage and theft at more than $200,000.

Only two weeks ago, the jewellery store Polished Diamonds on Ponsonby Rd had a “large amount of merchandise” stolen.

The owner, Nick Nielson, was distraught.

“It’s not like I’ve got an army of people or security guards or anything, it’s me,” he said.

“It might be Polished Diamonds on the door, but it’s happening to Nick Nielson, it's affecting my family, my livelihood and everything I've worked for.”

Industry giants Michael Hill and Pascoes have both been on the receiving end of thefts, with stores in the CBD, Henderson, Pukekohe, Sylvia Park and Massey experiencing break-ins.