Farmer guilty of assault after driving ute at duo checking his lambs

A farmer has been found guilty of assaulting an animal welfare investigator and a vet by driving his ute at the pair as they checked on his sheep.

Judge Bruce Northwood​ said in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday he found the two charges Richard John Sanson​ faced proven beyond reasonable doubt.

Sanson had a judge-alone trial a week prior, where he defended himself against two charges of assaulting someone carrying out procedures under the Animal Welfare Act.

The judge did not read out his reasons for verdicts, while a written copy was not provided to Stuff by publication late on Wednesday afternoon.

But the trial was over in a few hours due to many of the basic facts of what happened in April 2020 not being debated.

Sanson farmed three blocks of land at the time with his brother.

Ministry for Primary Industries investigator Anthony King did a drive-by of the blocks after complaints about the condition of animals there, then returned with veterinarian Rachael Fouhy to do a fuller inspection.

They checked two neighbouring blocks first, meeting Sanson at the second.

King and Fouhy both said Sanson ranted and raved at them.

The pair then went to the third block, where a mob of sheep ran towards them.

They were looking at the sheep when Sanson arrived at the property in a ute towing a trailer.

Fouhy said Sanson revved the ute loudly before driving directly at her and King at speed.

King said he saw the vehicle coming at him before leaping out of the way.

“If I didn’t move I was sure the whole side of my vehicle and me were going to be hit.”

But the ute avoided everything, instead driving near the sheep where Sanson got out and started spreading feed.

King and Fouhy both left feeling they were unsafe, with King yelling out at Sanson as they left.

They both said Sanson replied: “That’s what I am, that’s what I do.”

Photos taken by King showed tracks in the field, allegedly caused by Sanson’s ute, swerving well away from King’s vehicle.

Sanson’s lawyer Phillip Drummond​ put to both King and Fouhy that Sanson was trying to feed his sheep, but it just happened the pair were standing near the mob.

“It is logical to go to the sheep,” Drummond said.

Sanson will next appear in court in May.