Police investigate unexplained death after body found

18:21, Mar 09 2022
Police are making enquiries into the unexplained death of a 56-year-old man located deceased at a rural property in Hope today.
Andy MacDonald/Stuff
Police are investigating a 56-year-old man’s unexplained death after his body was found at a rural property near Nelson.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony McCoy said enquiries were under way into the unexplained death of the man whose body was found at a rural property in Hope on Wednesday morning.

Police arrived at the property on Edens Rd at 7.30am.

A scene examination was being carried out.

Police in protective suits set up a decontamination tent outside an Edens Rd property.
Andy MacDonald/Stuff
People in protective suits were seen coming in and out of a warehouse on Edens Rd. A cleaning/decontamination tent had been set up in front and more police were seen arriving during the late afternoon.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation team should call 105 and refer to case number 220309/6803, or make contact anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Emergency tape has been strung up around the scene.
Andy MacDonald/Stuff
Stuff