Police investigate unexplained death after body found

Police are investigating a 56-year-old man’s unexplained death after his body was found at a rural property near Nelson.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony McCoy said enquiries were under way into the unexplained death of the man whose body was found at a rural property in Hope on Wednesday morning.

Police arrived at the property on Edens Rd at 7.30am.

A scene examination was being carried out.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Police in protective suits set up a decontamination tent outside an Edens Rd property.

People in protective suits were seen coming in and out of a warehouse on Edens Rd. A cleaning/decontamination tent had been set up in front and more police were seen arriving during the late afternoon.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation team should call 105 and refer to case number 220309/6803, or make contact anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.