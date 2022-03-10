Man has face shattered after gifting a woman a cigarette

Kohi Gemmell assaulted two men, leaving one with lifelong injuries, in the Bubbles bar in the Regent Arcade, Palmerston North.

A man who drunkenly assaulted two men in a bar, leaving one needing plates in his face for life, took more than a year to admit his crimes because he did not believe he would behave like that.

Kohi Gemmell, 25, was so drunk when he committed the attacks he cannot remember them, the Palmerston North District Court heard on Thursday.

He only pleaded guilty to common assault and disfiguring with intent to injure days before his trial was to take place.

He was sentenced on Thursday to nine months’ home detention in relation to the March 2020 crimes.

He knew one of his victims as they had served together in the New Zealand Defence Force.

The trio were all at Palmerston North bar Bubbles​, with the victims outside in the smoking area.

One of them gave Gemmell’s then-girlfriend a cigarette when she asked for one.

Gemmell entered the outdoor area soon after, asked what was going on then punched one of the men in the chin.

Stuff Kohi Gemmell was day way from standing trial in the Palmerston North District Court on assault and disfiguring charges.

He was removed from the bar by bouncers, but lingered in the area for some time before suddenly charging into the smoking area and punching the second man square to the side of the face.

While the first victim was just sore, the second was taken to Palmerston North Hospital before being transferred to Hutt Hospital for specialist facial reconstruction due to suffering three facial fractures.

He had three plates, nylon gauze and screws placed in his face.

While surgeons said they would try to keep the man's face symmetrical, they were unable to do so.

Supplied Kohi Gemmell believes his unhealthy drinking started during his time serving in the New Zealand Defence Force. (File pic)

In his victim impact statement, he said he had a constant reminder of the attack every time he looked in the mirror.

He had to give up playing rugby due to the risk of serious injury, while he struggled to understand why Gemmell acted that way over a cigarette.

Judge Stephanie Edwards​ said Gemmell served in the defence force for five years from 19, but was dismissed after an issue with a senior officer.

He knew he had been drinking far too much alcohol far too often at the time of the assault, pointing to his time in the army as the starting point of his alcohol abuse.

“You think there is a significant issue with drinking in the army, which this court has heard spoken about before.”

Gemmell had since taken up a carpentry apprenticeship and rarely drank.

The man whose face was shattered may be happy to hear Gemmell was addressing his issues, but may say it is the very least which could have happened given how long it took Gemmell to own up, the judge said.

Surprise attacks to the head were far too common and had the potential to cause very serious harm or even death.

“It is that risk that someone can be very seriously injured or die from a single punch that makes it such reckless and dangerous behaviour.”