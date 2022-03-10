Man admits nicking jewellery from store, dangerous driving and more

A request to check out jewellery was a ruse to take off with thousands of dollars worth of goods., the Palmerston North District Court has heard.

A motorcycle-riding jewellery store thief is parked up in prison after admitting to nicking thousands of dollars worth of high-end jewellery and repeatedly driving while disqualified.

Damon Francis O'Rourke​, 32, pleaded guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday to a smorgasbord of charges.

The most serious was the robbery of Max Wilson Diamond Jewellers in Palmerston North on December 14.

He walked in and asked to look at some high-value jewellery, which a store worker put on a tray to show him.

He lunged at the tray, which led to a small struggle before he grabbed $11,695 worth of jewellery.

He fled on a motorcycle, which was also illegal as he was disqualified from driving.

He also received a television and sound bar that were stolen during a burglary in late-2021.

All those stolen items were found when police searched his place later in December.

Police snapped O’Rourke twice more for driving while disqualified.

The first was in August when police saw him on a motorcycle in Palmerston North.

He accelerated heavily, passing multiple cars on the left, leading to him being charged with dangerous driving.

Police found the motorcycle later.

He was snapped again when he was seen on a motorcycle in October, with police finding the motorcycle parked up and CCTV filming him riding it.

Motorcycle-related crime did not stop with riding them, though, as police found parts from a dismantled stolen motorcycle in his home in April 2021.

He also admitted breaching community work by failing to do any of the 100 hours he was sentenced to.

O’Rourke is in custody until sentencing in May.