Molotov cocktail thrower loses name suppression

The Manukau District Court where Fatima Ibrahim appeared on Friday

The woman accused of injuring three people with a Molotov cocktail can now be named.

Fatima Ibrahim appeared at the Manukau District Court on Friday where Judge Nick Webby told media her interim name suppression had lapsed.

The 33-year-old New Lynn resident faces charges of threatening to kill a person, aggravated wounding and assault.

She is due back in court in May.

A Molotov cocktail is a handheld bottle firebomb.

At a previous hearing the woman said she had been burnt and bruised following the incident.

“I’m not the person who did all this,” she told Judge Webby.

At the time of the Pukekohe attack, in November, police said three people were injured and one was taken to Middlemore Hospital in critical condition.

Police said Ibrahim and the three people she’s accused of injuring were known to each other.

“A Molotov cocktail was allegedly produced by one party and in the course of the altercation three people received burn injuries,” a spokesman said.