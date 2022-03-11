Covid-19: Brian Tamaki declined a bail variation to go on holiday

Brian Tamaki talks to media before he walks into the Auckland central police station after speaking at an anti-vaccine mandate rally at Auckland Domain.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has failed to have his bail conditions varied to be allowed to go on holiday.

Tamaki is currently on a 24-hour curfew after he spent 10 days in prison after allegedly breaching his bail conditions by attending a Christchurch protest gathering.

He is facing multiple charges of breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Order and breaching his bail conditions after attending three separate demonstrations against vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

On Friday, Tamaki’s lawyer Ron Mansfield QC, appeared at the Auckland District Court where he applied for a variation to allow the church leader to go on a holiday.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Brian Tamaki released from prison on 24-hour curfew

* Covid-19: Brian Tamaki appeals prison stay for alleged bail breach

* Covid-19: Brian Tamaki remanded in custody for alleged breach of bail conditions

* Brian Tamaki attends Christchurch anti-vax protest in apparent breach of bail conditions

* Brian Tamaki allowed at Auckland Domain but not to protest, in bail conditions U-turn



This was declined by Judge Pippa Sinclair, however Mansfield QC told Stuff he would be appealing against the decision.

The application was also opposed by Crown prosecutor Matthew Nathan.

Further details of the hearing and the submissions by the lawyers are automatically suppressed under the Bail Act.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Brian Tamaki has been granted bail to go on holiday

When Tamaki was released on the 24-hour curfew, Justice Paul Davison also imposed further restrictions which included banning him from holding gatherings at his house for the purpose of organising, attending or encouraging non-compliance with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

Tamaki's bail conditions already ban him from organising, attending, supporting or speaking at any protest gathering in breach of Covid-19 requirements.

He is also prohibited from accessing the internet to incite non-compliance.

In December, Justice Venning allowed Tamaki to enter Auckland Domain, providing it was not on a day when a protest or gathering against the Covid-19 restrictions was advertised to take place.

After he was arrested and taken into custody last Monday, Tamaki released a statement saying he denied the breach and would defend the allegations.

Supplied/Facebook Brian Tamaki arrested at his home for breaching bail conditions, screenshots taken from a Facebook Live post.

A number of Tamaki’s supporters followed him to prison and have been setting up daily.

Before Tamaki's arrest, Hannah went live on social media with Tamaki saying he was “not a criminal”.

“People keep thinking I’m breaching my bail conditions, but I’ve always said I’m not guilty.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A number of Brian Tamaki's supporters gathered outside Mt Eden prison in January.

Police previously confirmed they were investigating the anti-vaccine mandate rally Tamaki attended at Christchurch’s Hagley Park.

At the rally, Tamaki reportedly addressed the crowd, which was said to be a “family picnic”, rather than a protest.

Tamaki said he did not organise the event and was invited to speak because he was in the city to preach at a Destiny Church service in Cranmer Square.