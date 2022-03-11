Quartet on trial for alleged meth ring involvement, but one missing from court

Four men are on trial in the Palmerston North District Court accused of being involved in a methamphetamine supply ring.

The jury was selected, the judge was at the bench, the lawyers lined up and ready to go.

But the trial of four men accused of being involved in methamphetamine dealing was missing one thing – a defendant.

Cain Tupurupuru Liddington​ was not in the Palmerston North District Court on Friday to see the jury selected or to plead to the charges put to him.

He, Scott James Allan​, Andrew John Sisson​ and Brendon Ross Richardson​ face various charges related to their alleged roles in a Manawatū methamphetamine ring.

Judge Bruce Northwood​ gave no reason to the jury as to why Liddington was not present, but said nothing should be taken from it.

”The fact he is not here can’t be taken as some sort of admission of guilt.

”It adds nothing to the case at all.”

In fact, not guilty pleas were entered in his absence to methamphetamine-related charges.

Allan, Sisson and Richardson, however, did plead to various charges.

Sisson denied multiple counts of supplying meth in 2020 and a count of conspiring to supply the Class A drug.

Richardson admitted some charges, mainly to do with possession of firearms, but denied possessing meth for supply and the burglary of Winstone Aggregates​ at Ōhakea​.

Allan pleaded guilty to many of the charges against him, including possessing MDMA, meth and cannabis, receiving a stolen excavator worth $35,000, possessing equipment and precursors, including pseudoephedrine, required to make meth, and possessing a pistol.

He did, however, deny making and conspiring to supply meth.

The jury were released for the weekend just after noon, with the judge warning them to do no research of their own.