Young mum gets home detention for hiding gun allegedly used in killing

Rau Tongia, a father of three, was killed in Karori, Wellington, in December 2020. (File photo)

A young woman hid a shotgun she believed had been used in a killing in Wellington, out of “intense loyalty” to a friend she had been brought up with, a judge says.

Rau Tongia, 33, was killed on December 20, 2020, at a property on Percy Dyett Dr in the suburb of Karori.

Phoenix Chartarn Kahurangi Colvin​, 21, was sentenced on Tuesday to five months’ home detention for being an accessory after the fact to murder.

She pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced via an audio-visual link to the High Court in Wellington.

Justice Matthew Palmer​ said Colvin and others went to help a close friend who Tongia had assaulted. She acted out of intense loyalty to someone she saw as family.

There was evidence she believed the shotgun had been used in a killing, and moving it around afterwards showed an intention to destroy evidence, he said.

Colvin was not present when Tongia was killed, and the judge was told she felt bad about what happened to him.

Colvin had her first child about two months ago. A jail term would likely have achieved nothing for her or her child, the judge said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police at a Karori property after Rau Tongia’s body was found.

In deciding the sentence he took into account that Colvin spent time in custody, and then on restrictive bail terms, after she was arrested.

Rau Tongia left behind three sons and a grieving family, the judge said. Members of his family were on the audio-visual link when Colvin was sentenced.

In a victim impact statement written for the hearing Tongia’s father said his son’s death had ruined his life, and nothing was the same now.

Other defendants are yet to be dealt with on a variety of charges resulting from Tongia’s death.