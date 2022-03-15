'Cuba St kisser' claims up to $500,000 for three-strikes breach of rights

A man with longstanding and serious mental health problems wrongly caught in the “three strikes” punishment regime, is asking for compensation.

In a claim filed at the High Court in Wellington, lawyers for Daniel Clinton Fitzgerald​ put forward various ways to calculate compensation, that could see him awarded up to $500,000.

One possibility is that Fitzgerald could pay for rehabilitation that might take about two years.

Fitzgerald’s victims could make a claim against any award Justice Rebecca Ellis​ made, and any outstanding reparation would be paid, before Fitzgerald sees any of the money, the judge was told at a hearing on Tuesday.

One of his lawyers, Douglas Ewen​, suggested the court could require a trust arrangement for looking after the money.

As well as receiving treatment in the community Fitzgerald, now 48, has been admitted to mental health facilities at least 13 times, an earlier court decision said.

Fitzgerald​ already had two strikes against his name when, on December 3, 2016, he approached two women on Cuba St in central Wellington.

He grabbed one of the women and tried to kiss her. She turned her head and the kiss landed on her cheek. He also struggled with the second woman who tried to help her friend, his trial was told.

David White/Stuff Daniel Fitzgerald was sentenced at the High Court in Wellington, where his claim for compensation is also now being heard. (File photo)

Although it was considered at the lower end of seriousness for indecent assault, the incident was serious for the woman who had been the victim of trauma in the past.

Fitzgerald was remanded in custody since the night of the incident and found guilty of indecent assault and assault.

The indecent assault conviction was a third strike so the High Court judge thought Fitzgerald had to be sentenced to the maximum, which was seven years’ jail, even though the judge thought Fitzgerald should not be going to prison at all.

Fitzgerald was given the possibility of parole but that did not eventuate so that he was still in prison when the Supreme Court decided in October 2021 that the sentence had been disproportionately severe, in breach of the Bill of Rights.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Justice Rebecca Ellis has to decide if Fitzgerald gets compensation for having served a disproportionately severe sentence. (File photo)

He was re-sentenced later the same month. The sentence had in effect already been served, and he moved to supervised accommodation.

The Crown opposes Fitzgerald’s claim. Lawyer Austin Powell​ said Fitzgerald should not have served a disproportionately severe sentence.

He didn’t underestimate the effect on Fitzgerald but he won his case against the sentence and that should be enough to vindicate the right that was breached.

The Supreme Court said a Crown prosecutor reviewing the charges not long after the case began, should have considered if it would be unjust for Fitzgerald to be caught in the three strikes system.

But the courts were generally not able to change a prosecutor’s decision, Powell said.

The hearing continues on Wednesday.

Parliament is in the process of repealing the three strikes law, which includes a plan to take away the right to claim compensation for any changes to sentencing rules.