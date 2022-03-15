Police seek driver of stolen car involved in fatal crash in Marlborough

Police are appealing for information about a crash in Grovetown, north of Blenheim, on Sunday. (File photo)

Police are trying to find the driver of a stolen car involved in a crash that killed a 70-year-old man on Sunday.

The two-car crash happened in Grovetown, north of Blenheim, on Sunday afternoon.

Police found both vehicles by the side of the road on Vickerman St when they arrived.

A 70-year-old man was found dead in one of the vehicles, police said in a statement issued on Tuesday morning.

The other vehicle involved, a blue 2000 model Mercedes Benz, was understood to have been stolen from a Blenheim address on Saturday. The driver had fled the crash scene, police said.

Police wanted to speak to the driver of the blue 2000 model Mercedes Benz.

As part of ongoing enquiries they also wanted to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or had information on what happened.

Anyone that could help was asked to call police on 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, and quoting file number 220314/2309.