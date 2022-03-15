'Solid, solid man' killed in crash, as police seek driver of stolen car

Blenheim man Allister Christie, pictured orienteering in 2009. He died in a crash in Grovetown at the weekend.

A Marlborough man who died in a serious crash at the weekend has left a “huge hole” in the community.

Allister​ Christie, 70, died in a crash involving two cars on Vickerman St in Grovetown on Sunday afternoon.

Police are looking for the driver of the other car, who fled the scene. That person had been driving a blue 2000 model Mercedes-Benz stolen from a Blenheim address on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff The crash happened on Vickerman St in Grovetown.

Christie’s neighbour Duncan McKenzie said he was devastated to hear the news. He had known Christie for about 24 years.

“It’s just going to be a huge loss to the community. He was very well-known, well-respected, well-loved. When people say ‘salt of the earth’, that’s him,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said he was in Nelson over the weekend when he received a text message from his wife saying Christie’s car had been stolen, “and to keep an eye out for it on the way home”, he said.

Police had not yet said who the stolen Mercedes-Benz belonged to.

“And then I came back to the most horrendous news,” McKenzie said.

“Our whole family is very upset. Allister and his wife Heather were like a surrogate set of grandparents to our son ... They are family.

“The guy’s just going to leave a huge hole in so many lives. I just wish the police every success in getting to the bottom of this.”

Supplied Heather and Allister Christie ran Grapelander Tours.

The Christies were known for their business The Grapelander, which offered bus charters for wine tours and farm visits, popular with cruise ship passengers.

They had also been involved with the Marlborough Harriers Club for many years.

Les McKay said he recalled the very day Christie joined the club, after moving home to Marlborough from driving harvesters in the United States.

Christie was not that fit then, McKay said, but “he really picked it up and ran with it”.

Heather Christie, left, is timekeeper for her husband Allister during the Harriers’ Molesworth run in 2010.

“When we did events, he was always there with a hammer, or putting a tent up. He was a solid, solid man.

“He was a gentle giant ... he was such a good guy.”

Christie had not long finished renovating a bus to take travelling, McKay said.

“He had a lot of enjoyment in his life, with Heather beside him ... they were a perfect couple, they did everything together.

“We’re absolutely gutted. He was such a fine fellow. It was just out of the blue.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Police were still at the scene on Vickerman St investigating on Tuesday.

Police said on Tuesday they wanted to speak to the driver of the stolen Mercedes-Benz, who had fled the scene of the crash.

They believed the crash happened about 4pm on Sunday, but police were not made aware until about 8pm. Christie was found dead inside the other vehicle.

As part of ongoing enquiries they also wanted to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or had information on what happened.

Anyone that could help was asked to call police on 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, and quoting file number 220314/2309.