Dad returns to pub to demand beer or refund after driving children home

Arunbey Lambert left his children in the car while drinking at Biddy Kate’s Irish Bar in Blenheim. (File photo)

A solo father who left his children in the car while drinking in the pub returned after taking them home to argue about paying for a round he never got.

Arunbey Riki-Lou Lambert, 51, was at Biddy Kate’s Irish Bar in central Blenheim on April 22 last year, from about 10.20pm.

The duty manager had gone out to clear tables when she noticed two children playing in the back of a parked vehicle with the door open. She asked where their parent was, and the children said their father was in the pub playing pokies, a police summary of facts said.

The duty manager then asked Lambert to take his children home. He agreed but asked for the round of beers he had just paid for, and she refused, the summary said.

Lambert returned to the bar a short time later and asked again for his beers. He was abusive and swearing, the summary said.

The police arrived and noticed Lambert had been consuming alcohol, and asked to do a breath screening test. Lambert refused, and also refused an evidential breath test and a blood sample.

He was charged with disorderly behaviour and refusing a blood specimen.

He admitted the charges, however his lawyer Josh Smith said his client wanted to clarify parts of the police summary, at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

After dropping the children home, Lambert had gone back to collect either the beers he had paid for, or a refund, Smith said.

“He got upset, and at that point he says his behaviour was out of line, he accepts he swore while talking to the staff, but he believed he had been ripped off. He had not threatened anyone, but he accepts he could’ve handled it differently but was pretty worked up because he felt hard done by.”

Lambert was also being sentenced for driving at a dangerous speed, after he was clocked at 126kmh on Lee St in Blenheim, which had a 50kmh posted speed limit, on September 21.

Smith said his client was passing another motorbike at the time, which had learner plates and was driving erratically.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Arunbey Lambert was clocked at 126kmh on Blenheim’s Lee St, which has a posted speed limit of 50kmh. (File photo)

Lambert had full custody of the two children. Smith asked that Lambert’s personal circumstances be taken into consideration for sentencing.

“He does not wish to be back in the court system. The consequences on his children are too high.”

Lambert also wanted a court order that the bar refund his money, Smith said.

Judge Jo Rielly said her duty was to seek the least restrictive outcome, but as Lambert was unable to do community work due to his childcare obligations, her options were limited.

Watching Lambert’s expression while the summary was read in court, Judge Rielly said she could see that Lambert regretted his actions.

“You’ve been out of trouble, pretty much, for a long time now. It sounds to me like you’re a great dad. What would your child at university say about you leaving your kids in the car at the pub late at night and then refusing to give blood? It’s not ideal, is it?” Judge Rielly asked.

A pre-sentencing report said Lambert’s last alcohol-related offending was about 12 years ago. He was described as being very committed to his children.

“You’re clearly a good dad, and you love your kids a lot, and I’m taking that into account.”

Judge Rielly sentenced Lambert to two months’ community detention, and disqualified him from driving for one year and one day.

She said she was unable to order the bar to give a refund, but noted the police prosecutor had heard Lambert’s request.