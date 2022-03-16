Northland gang war: Tribesmen and Killer Beez lock horns in Kaikohe, one shot

Tribesmen MC members set off for a ride from the site of their national meet in Papatoetoe, south Auckland. (File photo)

Far North police have swooped on gang members after a spate of violent incidents linked to a feud between the Tribesmen and Killer Beez gangs, including a brutal stomping attack in broad daylight.

Detective senior sergeant Mark Dalzell said of four reported incidents in the Kaikohe area since March 13, three involved guns.

Police had so far arrested 11 people, aged between 15 and 55, who faced a range of firearms and drug related charges in the Kaikohe District Court, Dalzell said.

Stuff Two members riding in Papatoetoe on Saturday.

“At this stage police are treating these incidents as linked, all involving members of the Tribesmen and Killer Beez gangs.”

The Killer Beez were started as a youth feeder street gang for the Tribesmen before relations between the groups went south.

Three years ago, Tribesmen sergeant-at-arms Okusitino​ Tae was convicted of shooting Killer Beez president Josh Marsters at a Harley Davidson dealership in Auckland. The shooting left Marsters paralysed.

Stuff A large group of Tribesmen left Tui Rd about 5.30pm for a ride on Saturday.

Marsters has been seen in Kaikohe in recent times and is thought to have moved north, Stuff understands.

One of the Kaikohe incidents happened on Broadway, Kaikohe's main street, where a man allegedly had his head stomped on by rival gang members.

“The attack in the main street on Monday, in broad daylight, was vicious and cowardly. The offenders have shown they have no regard for others’ safety,” Dalzell said.

Other alleged incidents between the gangs in the past week included an attempt to run someone over, a shotgun wielded near a property linked to a gang leader, and shots being fired.

The conflict culminated in a gang member allegedly shooting another in the leg.

Stuff Smoke from the burnouts filled Tui Rd.

Police also seized 41 grams of methamphetamine and about $1440 cash.

“Police would like to reassure our community that these incidents are not random acts of violence but involve ongoing tensions between members of these gangs.

“However, we know the community will be as appalled as police are by the behaviour that has been exhibited in recent days. “

The Tribesmen MC hit headlines in recent days after a vicious assault on a motorist on the Waikato expressway.

The motorist stopped to check a rider was okay after a collision and was set upon by gang members heading north for a national meet in Papatoetoe, it is understood.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64273041775

No arrests had been made and police continued to appeal for dashcam videos.

Marsters was seen in 2021 in Auckland at an elaborate patching ceremony for the Killer Beez at a south Auckland motel.

He could be seen in a video of the ceremony sitting atop a quad bike.

Dalzell said police knew there are people out there with further information about the spate of violence and was urging them to come forward.

“Any information provided to police will be treated in strict confidence, and information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.”

Any photos can be uploaded to https://flea.nzpolice.org.