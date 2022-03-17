'Real fear': Inside the violent gang battle for a Far North town

A national operation targeting gangs is having a "significant impact", Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says. (First published September 2021)

A bid by the Killer Beez to secure a foothold in Kaikohe has been met with fierce residence by their former parent organisation the Tribesmen. A week-long spate of shootings and beatings has left residents reeling and seen a climate of fear descend on the Far North Town. George Block reports.

It was a little after noon on Broadway, Kaikohe’s main drag, when a car full of Killer Beez pulled up and attacked a few Tribesmen Motorcycle Club members.

All but one of the Tribesmen managed to get away.

But a swarm of KBs gang members allegedly set upon the straggler while reinforcements arrived in another car.

Moko Tepania (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa) is a Far North District Councillor and teacher. His whānau owns a business right where the attack happened.

READ MORE:

* Northland gang war: Tribesmen and Killer Beez lock horns in Kaikohe, one shot

* Tribesmen swarm south Auckland for national meet after vicious highway assault

* No return of controversial armed teams as part of police shakeup

* Auckland gang tensions: Police raid Tribesmen property ahead of rival's patch ceremony



Tepania has viewed CCTV footage from that day and said the assault was vicious.

“It wasn't even fight, it was a gang bash,” he said.

“It was horrendous.

“The guy’s already beaten up, dead on the ground, and there’s still people going up and kicking him. If you’re going to have a scrap, be decent about it.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Members of the Killer Beez in Auckland wearing their distinctive white patches and riding motorcycles worth tens of thousands of dollars.

A series of shootings, including one which left a man with a bullet in the leg, and other instances of violence followed the attack.

Most, possibly all, of the incidents appear to have been Tribesmen targeting KBs in retribution for the Monday bashing.

Tepania has lived in Kaikohe for five years and grew up in Whangārei.

He said he’s never seen anything like the level of sustained violence and intimidation now plaguing his town.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64273041775

“Then it spilled out. There’s guns around town and stabbings. It just escalated everything.

“It’s too much. It's overwhelming for our community.

“And our community is extremely resilient. It takes more than a gun shot to scare them. It’s the first time within our community that I can actually feel there is real fear around what’s going on.”

Community leaders and police are set to meet on Thursday evening to discuss the ongoing violence and tensions.

Tepania said the increased number of officers in the community over the past week has helped.

Stuff Tribesmen MC members set off for a ride from the site of their national meet in Papatoetoe, south Auckland. (File photo)

“I’ve heard that that's really appreciated, which is cool. Makes a big difference just to have people feeling safe.”

On Wednesday, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said police had so far arrested 11 people, aged 15 to 55, as part of their investigation into the feud.

They face a range of firearms and drug-related charges in the Kaikohe District Court. Police also seized 41 grams of methamphetamine and about $1440 cash.

By Thursday, Dalzell said police had made two further arrests.

One 34-year-old man was charged with possessing an offensive weapon while another 34-year-old man stands accused of unlawfully possessing ammunition and breaching his prison release conditions.

While 13 people are now in custody and there are more cops in Kaikohe, there are fears of a major retaliatory attack over the weekend.

Stuff A large group of Tribesmen left Tui Rd about 5.30pm for a ride on Saturday.

The Tribesmen hit headlines in recent days after a brutal assault on a motorist on the Waikato expressway.

The motorist stopped to check a rider was OK after a collision and was set upon by gang members heading north for a national meet in Papatoetoe, it is understood. He remains in hospital with critical injuries.

No arrests have been made and police continued to appeal for dashcam videos.

Sources close to the conflict spoken to by Stuff have shed some light on its murky origins, stemming from an attempt by the mainly Auckland-based KBs to establish a foothold in the Kaikohe drug trade.

Meanwhile, the presence in Kaikohe of a KBs gang leader after a long period of obscurity has not helped matters.

The KBs emerged about two decades ago on the streets of south Auckland as a youth feeder gang for the Tribesmen, a longstanding patched motorcycle club with strongholds in Ōtara and Murupara.

As the KBs gained strength, influence and money, relations between the gangs went south.

Stuff Okusitino Tae when he appeared by videolink, initially charged with attempted murder. (File photo)

Three years ago, Tribesmen sergeant-at-arms Okusitino​ Tae was convicted of shooting his former friend, Killer Beez president Josh Masters, at a Harley Davidson dealership in Auckland.

The shooting left Masters paralysed. Neither would talk to police about what caused the rift, observing an underworld code of silence.

After the shooting, Masters is understood to have wound up in Palmerston North, but last year was in Auckland for an elaborate KBs patching ceremony at a south Auckland motel.

He could be seen in a video of the ceremony sitting atop a quad bike.

Masters has increasingly been seen in Kaikohe and is believed to stay at the house of a close relative in Shaw St in the north of the town.

Stuff Josh Masters, pictured in court before he was shot, used to be friends with Tae, but the relationship soured. (File photo)

At its heart, the conflict is said to be over control of drug-dealing territory in Kaikohe and an attempt by the KBs to expand into the north – at the expense of the Tribesmen, who have longstanding ties to Northland.

Around the weekend, someone presented a shotgun outside a home in the town linked to the KBs and Masters.

In response, a significant contingent of Killer Beez headed up to Kaikohe.

On Monday, they set upon the first Tribesmen they could see on Broadway, before the spate of retaliatory shootings.

One of the shootings happened near Kaikohe’s small secondary school.

The end goal for the KBs appears to be a permanent foothold in the town.

Former Far North NZ First List MP Shane Jones, who intends to mount a political comeback, is blunt in his assessment of the conflict.

He believes a hard-line response is required.

“Kaikohe has been terrorised by gangs,” Jones said.

He is calling for a police task force to tackle gangs in the north similar to the “Strike Force Raptor" unit in Australia formed to target bikies.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Members of the Killer Beez in Auckland at a gang funeral in 2021.

“We need a police gang hit squad. The main street is riddled with gangs on their bikes, drugs freely available around the corner.

“Kaikohe people have had a guts full.”

Jones said the Far North was in a “bizarre situation” where businesses were crying out for young workers while gang members simultaneously were trying to recruit the same rangatahi.

“Unless we arrest and stop this cancerous spread, Kaikohe and other New Zealand provincial towns are going to look like Latin narco villages.

David Unwin/Stuff Former MP Shane Jones wants a crackdown on gangs in his area.

“We need to learn the lessons of when the Australians clamped down on their gangs.”

Police Minister Poto Williams said she had not been briefed by the police on the violence in Kaikohe. Nor had she spoken yet with community representatives about the gang conflict in the town.

Asked about Jones’ call for a special gang task force, Williams cited the ongoing Operation Tauwhiro, launched last year to target firearms-related violence by organised crime groups.

Last year, a single police raid saw more than a dozen weapons seized from a Tribesmen-linked home in Waimā, Hokianga. They were among 64 guns seized over a three-month period in Northland.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police Minister Poto Williams believes Operation Tauwhiro has worked well at combatting organised crime.

“I would say Operation Tauwhiro has been very successful the year that it's been running, and that's why it's been extended for another six months.

“There's a lot of work happening in the space, particularly dealing with organised crime, the numbers of seizures of drugs, of weapons.

“Can we do more? Yes, definitely. We can. But I'm heartened by the success that the police have had.”