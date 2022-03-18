Man injured after shot fired in Taradale, Hawke's Bay

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Taradale, Hawke’s Bay.

Police were called about 8.30pm on Thursday to an address on Taradale Road following a report that a firearm had been discharged and hit a house.

A few hours later, at about 1am Friday Police received a report that a man who had been travelling in a vehicle on Taradale Road around the same time had presented to hospital with moderate injuries.

Police said “initial enquiries suggest these occurrences are linked to the same incident, which is believed to have involved parties in two vehicles”.

“Police are working to establish what exactly has occurred and who was involved. Police know incidents of this nature are concerning to the community and patrols have been increased in the area while Police investigate,” they said.

Anyone who witnessed anything or who has information to share is urged to call Police on 105, or call anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.