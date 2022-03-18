Auckland prisoner had neck sawn, was stabbed by shank in unprovoked attack

The trio were exercising in a shared day room when the attack happened. (File photo)

CAUTION: Some details in this report may be disturbing.

An Auckland prisoner had his neck sawn and was stabbed nine times in the head and face with a shank by two fellow inmates in an unprovoked attack.

The victim’s neck was sawed open from his right ear to just past the centre of his throat – a wound spanning about 11cm.

Now his attackers have had their jail time increased.

Moses Eli Hurrell, 21, has been further jailed for four years and four months while Sean Browne was sentenced to an additional five years and four months by Justice Simon Moore.

READ MORE:

* Blake Lee murder: Inmates sentenced for part in fatal attack at Auckland Prison

* Pair became 'cold and ruthless killers' after involvement with Mongrel Mob

* Court shown footage of fatal stabbing and stomping attack inside Paremoremo



The pair had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

On March 30, 2021, Moses Hurrell and Sean Browne were pacing around a shared day room with their victim.

Completely unprovoked, Browne struck the victim in a face with a prison shank.

He fell to the ground, rolled onto his back, lifted his legs defensively and tried to get back on to his feet, but Browne kicked him in the head.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Justice Simon Moore sentenced the pair at the High Court at Auckland. (File photo)

Hurrell then pulled a shank and joined in kicking and stomping on the victim's head.

The victim was stabbed nine times in the head and face before Browne sat on his chest and used the thank to saw across his neck.

"After Mr Hurrell stepped away, you continued sawing across B’s neck for at least another 20 seconds.”

Browne only stopped attacking the victim when prison guards intervened.

Justice Moore said the attack was extremely violent and the weapon was created and carried for the purpose of causing injury.

Hurrell has four previous convictions, including the manslaughter of Pierclaudio Raviola who was found injured in a Sumner car park in March 2017 before later dying. Hurrell was 16 at the time.

The sentencing notes obtained by Stuff said Hurrell had little support as a child after his father was the head of the Hastings chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

His parents separated, and his mother struggled with alcohol addiction before he was uplifted to care.

He was kicked out of care and from the age of 13 was forced to rely on himself.

“You turned to crime to survive,” Justice Moore said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Moses Hurrell and Sean Browne will serve their sentences at Auckland Prison. (File photo)

Hurrell’s letter to the court was frank and an honest attempt to explain his life, Justice Moore said.

“You tell me that you are not asking for sympathy, but you are also very remorseful for causing the harm you did, acknowledging that you did not care about your victim, his family or the outcome.”

Justice Moore accepted Hurrell’s background “inextricably” led him down a destructive path of offending and institutionalisation.

Browne has a history of violence offending dating back to 2013, including a number of offences in custody.

Justice Moore also accepted there was a causative link between Browne's tough background and his offending.