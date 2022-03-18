Man smuggled more than 4 million cigarettes in hollowed-out Gib board pellets

Stuff investigates the growing trend of cigarette selling on the streets. Video from 2020.

An Auckland man hid more than four million undeclared cigarettes in Gib board pellets.

Robby Ng was arrested back in 2020 after customs officers intercepted two shipments of building material.

On Friday, Judge Kevin Glubb sentenced Ng to 11 months’ home detention for defrauding Customs revenue in the “sophisticated” scheme.

NZ CUSTOMS/Supplied Robby Ng smuggled more than four million cigarettes into New Zealand.

Ng and his company arranged the import of undeclared cigarettes concealed in hollowed-out Gib pellets, the court heard.

Customs officers managed to intercept two of the shipments, where they found more than two million cigarettes in each of the pellets.

When officers conducted a search warrant at an Avondale property, they found stacked up Gib board pellets with what they believed to be spaces where cigarettes could be hidden.

The cigarettes would have been worth more than $5 million.

Judge Glubb said there was an element of sophistication, given the repeat nature of the offending.

The court heard how Ng, originally from Malaysia, was struggling with debt when he turned to offending.

NZ CUSTOMS/SUPPLIED The cigarettes would have been worth more than $5 million.

A “white knight” offered him an opportunity and he took it, the judge said.

The judge gave Ng discounts for his upbringing, relative youth and cultural issues.

“This has been a lesson for you. Let’s not see you before this court again,” Judge Glubb said after the sentencing, wishing him good luck.

Ng also assured Judge Glubb he wouldn’t further offend.

Customs investigations manager Cam Moore told Stuff this conviction is further evidence that it’s not just organised criminal groups who see large-scale tobacco smuggling and money laundering as a profitable crime.

Moore said the high retail prices for cigarette and tobacco products makes New Zealand a lucrative market.

Ng's case is another example of large-scale tobacco smuggling.

“Customs makes every effort to disrupt the illicit trade in cigarettes and seize criminal proceeds. Criminals who engage in tobacco smuggling can expect to lose their ill-gotten gains and face criminal charges,” Moore said.

“We are fully focused on disrupting and dismantling this type of activity, whether it’s individuals or networks that are involved in the tobacco black market.”