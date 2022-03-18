Police arrest 34-year-old man after a bank robbery on Auckland's North Shore

Police arrested the man “swiftly” near the scene of the robbery. (File photo)

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man after he robbed a bank on Friday morning in Takapuna on Auckland’s North Shore.

A spokeswoman confirmed police attended reports of a robbery on Hurstmere Rd at 11.20am.

She said that police arrested the man “swiftly” near the scene of the robbery.

The man will appear at the Waitākere District Court.

Police confirmed no one else is sought related to the bank robbery.

“Police will ensure there is support available for members of the public and bank staff who were caught up in the incident.”