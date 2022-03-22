Drink-driver on 'holiday mode' mounts traffic island after seeing cop

Leslie Ward gave a breath test result more than five times the limit after crashing into a traffic island. (File photo)

A Blenheim man has racked up his fifth drink-driving conviction after crashing into a traffic island on a pedestrian crossing.

Leslie Ward, 62, was driving in central Blenheim when he saw a police officer, on December 30.

He then drove onto a traffic island on a pedestrian crossing, a police summary of facts said.

Police spoke to Ward on Seymour St and he admitted he had been drinking alcohol. He gave a breath test result of 1254 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit was 250mcg.

In explanation for the crash, Ward told police he got nervous when he passed the police officer because he knew he should not have been driving.

He admitted charges of drink-driving for the third or subsequent time, and careless driving, at the Blenheim District Court, and appeared for sentencing on Monday. It was his fifth drink-driving conviction since 1983.

His lawyer Josh Smith said his client was in “holiday mode”, between Christmas and the New Year, when he made the decision to drink-drive. “He drank six beers and then decided to drop off some rubbish as a friend was coming over.”

Smith asked the court to take into account the 12 years since Ward’s last offence.

He was in stable employment and was motivated by his family as the main income earner, Smith said.



Ward asked for an alcohol interlock device to be put on his wife’s car, so he could still use it rather than be disqualified from driving. If sentenced to an interlock device, he would only be allowed drive vehicles fitted with the device, which required a clear breath test to start the vehicle.

His wife was comfortable with this arrangement, understanding she would also need to pass breath tests to drive, Smith said.

Ward was assessed as being unlikely to reoffend.

However, Judge Richard Russell said if Ward did not get his alcohol issues under control, his risk of causing harm to others was high.

He sentenced Ward to five months’ community detention, with a curfew from 7pm to 4am, and nine months’ supervision, with conditions to do alcohol and drug counselling as directed by probation.

Ward was also sentenced to an alcohol interlock, after serving the mandatory 28-day suspension.

“With the level of 1254mcg ... you wouldn't have known what day it was. You're therefore dangerous to yourself and anyone else using the road at that time,” Judge Russell said.

“The interlock hopefully means you will not be able to drive under these circumstances again.”