Auckland police officer's alleged theft not properly reported, watchdog says

A police officer who allegedly stole cash wasn't reprimanded or reported, an IPCA report has found.

A police officer who allegedly stole cash handed in by a good Samaritan wasn’t investigated appropriately, an Independent Police Conduct Authority report has found.

The incident came about after a woman handed in $50 cash she’d found to the North Shore Police Station in August 2018.

According to the report, there was no record of her visit, or the $50 cash in the police property system, when she returned two months later.

The officer who was at the counter that day was contacted about the issue, and later brought in $50 cash, saying it had been misplaced.

“Public counter staff were not comfortable with the actions of the constable and took the matter to the local office of Police Professional Conduct,” the report said.

However, the investigating officer did not record or deal with the complaint, and there was no formal or informal investigation or notification to management.

The constable who allegedly stole the money resigned in September 2019 and was not asked about the $50 cash.

In October 2018, the good Samaritan returned and asked about the cash. An officer concerned about the investigation then alerted the IPCA.

The IPCA launched an investigation and interviewed the constable, who said she had “mistakenly” put the cash in her locker when she received it.

(File photo)

“When the missing money was brought to her attention, she quickly located it and put it into the property system,” the report, released on Thursday, said.

The constable said she was not aware of accusations that she had stolen the money.

The inspector in charge of the district office said a brief investigation had found no theft.

However, the investigation was not formally recorded as it should have been.

(File photo)

“It's probably a failing with me that I made the command decision we’re gonna move on. I was happy that there wasn’t anything in it,” the IPCA report quoted that inspector as saying.

The IPCA considered the officer in charge of the district to have “shut down the matter at the first opportunity”, and couldn’t establish why he did that.

Waitematā district commander superintendent Naila Hassan said police had not followed correct policies and procedures.

“We hold ourselves to a high standard and the public has a right to expect that higher standard from Police,” she said.

“We have taken this as an opportunity to remind staff of policies around exhibits and property management, and the investigation of complaints against Police employees.”

Both officers involved in the matter were no longer constabulary members of the police, she said.