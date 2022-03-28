Lamborghini, Ferrari, and $1m cash seized after 600kg Auckland meth bust

Police and Customs managed to intercept more than 600kg of methamphetamine at Auckland Airport.

Police have seized assets including cars, houses, and $1 million in cash linked to a 600kg drug bust.

Earlier this month, police announced 613kg of methamphetamine had been seized at Auckland Airport.

Six people were arrested over the drugs, which had a street value of $245 million.

Police have now seized four properties and five vehicles, including a Ferrari and a Lamborghini Huracan. One million dollars in a bank account was also seized.

READ MORE:

* Recreational ketamine use likely to surpass cocaine in popularity in New Zealand

* 700kg cocaine seizure was destined for another country, experts believe

* Over $1m in cash and assets seized in Hawke's Bay raid



The total value of the assets seized amounted to more than $7 million.

Police A Ferrari police seized as part of Operation Weirton, which also seized over 600kg of methamphetamine.

The four restrained properties are in the Auckland suburbs of Karaka, Papakura, and Henderson, and in Pukehina in the Bay of Plenty.

The assets seized on Monday belonged to the alleged lead offender in the drug syndicate – a 36-year-old man, detective inspector Lloyd Schmid said.

Police A Nissan Skyline GT-R which police seized along with almost $7 million in assets as part of Operation Weirton.

The man, a patched Mongrel Mob gang member, was charged in relation to conspiracy to import methamphetamine and money laundering and was next due to appear in the Manukau District Court in May.

Further charges had not been ruled out, police said.

“This is a significant seizure of millions of dollars’ worth of property, allegedly gained from the proceeds of crime,” Schmid said.

“These criminal syndicates are motivated by financial greed and prey on those who are most vulnerable, with no regard for the destruction and social harm that methamphetamine causes in our communities.”