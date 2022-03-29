Neighbour confronts F45 owner over loud music at 5am

A neighbour of this F45 fitness centre in Blenheim has confronted the owner over loud music in the morning.

A man who confronted the owner of a fitness centre near his house says he is tired of being woken by loud music at its 5am class.

Maurice Hemi Waaka, 48, was at a Mobil petrol station in Blenheim when he saw the owner of F45 Training, about 7.15pm on March 11.

Waaka went up to her and started ranting about the noise in the morning from her F45 business, a police summary of facts said.

She moved to the back of the vehicle and Waaka followed her, standing close and speaking confrontationally to her. Eventually he walked away, the summary said.

She went back to her business on Bomford St, where Waaka arrived a short time later. He gestured for her to come out but she instead locked herself in the building. Her partner then arrived and moved Waaka away from the business.

Two weeks later Waaka was working on Main St in Havelock, about 40 kilometres northwest of Blenheim, when he saw the couple across the road, about noon on March 25.

He went across the road to confront them, threatening the man by holding his fist up towards him and saying he was going to “get” him.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Waaka spotted the couple on Havelock’s Main St, about 40 kilometres northwest of Blenheim.

Waaka then returned to his worksite, the summary said.

When spoken to by police, Waaka admitted confronting the couple and said in explanation he was tired of being woken up so early, and had become frustrated and angry.

He admitted a charge of behaving threateningly at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

His lawyer Marcus Zintl said his client was very remorseful and never intended to act on his threat.

The fitness centre was on the edge of an industrial zone, but just across the road from a residential zone. Waaka’s house was just a few houses down the road in the residential zone.

Waaka had tried to resolve the noise issue through other means, including going to the Marlborough District Council, but the noise continued, Zintl said.

“He works a very physical job, so sleep is very important to him,” Zintl said.

Waaka was hoping to avoid another court appearance by asking for a sentence that did not require reports, such as community work.

Judge Jo Rielly said she was concerned that such a sentence would not address the root cause of the offending.

“He hasn’t appeared before the court for many years … you’re obviously living a good life. But this is really concerning behaviour.

“I’m really concerned this incident occurred and arose as a result of two altercations and it seems to me there’s some background that a restorative justice conference might rectify for the future.”

After speaking with his client, Zintl said Waaka was prepared to meet with the gym owners, provided it was “a two-way street”.

“There needs to be some consideration of not having the music as loud at 5am.”

Judge Rielly said Waaka would likely find that such a meeting guided by professionals would be an effective way to ensure his perspective was heard.

She remanded Waaka to May 23 for sentencing, so the case could go through restorative justice, if the fitness centre owner was prepared to participate.