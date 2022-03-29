Auckland woman charged with indecently assaulting young girl

The woman appeared at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday.

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with the indecent assault of a young girl under the age of twelve.

The woman appeared at Auckland District Court on Tuesday in front of Judge John Bergseng.

Her lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg QC, entered not guilty pleas to three charges of indecently assaulting a female under the age of 12 in 2012.

Dyhrberg QC applied for interim name suppression which was opposed by Rachael Reed QC acting on behalf of a connected party.

Judge Bergseng granted Dyhrberg’s application on an interim basis for a hearing to be set down.

The woman was remanded on bail to reappear in court at a later date.

A police spokesman said the charges followed an investigation into alleged historical offending, which was reported to police in 2021.