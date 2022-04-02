Gangs of Kaikohe: How a small town is fighting back against organised crime

Kaikohe in central Northland has been in the spotlight recently, with a number of public gang clashes in the streets and surrounding areas.

A climate of fear enveloped the Far North town of Kaikohe after two formerly allied gangs locked horns in a series of violent clashes. But proud locals are refusing to let organised crime run riot in what they say remains a good place with a bright future. George Block reports.

When former Black Power enforcer Piripi Whare returned to Kaikohe a little over a year ago, he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“This is not the town I left,” he said.

He saw 12-year-olds selling drugs on Broadway, the main drag in the town of about 4400 residents, as well as an increasing number of ever more emboldened gang members.

Kaikohe has had a significant patched gang presence for generations.

But in recent years the situation has deteriorated and the meth dealing and violence of organised crime groups has become ever more visible, locals say.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A motorcyclist on the main street of Kaikohe.

Matters came to a head in March when simmering tensions erupted in a brutal gang bashing in Broadway, followed by a spate of shootings and beatings.

The violence stemmed from conflict between the Tribesmen, a long-established patched Motorcycle Club (MC) in the area, and the Killer Beez (KBZ).

The KBZ emerged in south Auckland as a youth feeder street gang for the Tribesmen about two decades ago – but as the KBZ gained strength, influence and money, relations between the gangs went south.

Three years ago, Tribesmen sergeant-at-arms Okusitino​ Tae was convicted of shooting his former friend, Killer Beez president Josh Masters, at a Harley-Davidson dealership in Auckland.

The shooting left Masters paralysed. Neither would talk to police about what caused the rift.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Piripi Whare wants to clean up Kaikohe and help youth.

After the shooting, Masters is understood to have wound up in Palmerston North, but last year was in Auckland for an elaborate KBZ patching ceremony at a south Auckland motel.

His close relative lives in Kaikohe’s Tawa St, the length of which is now emblazoned with graffiti marking the area as KBZ territory. His quad bike and a ramp has been seen at her house.

Exactly what sparked the conflict between the KBZ and Tribesmen in Kaikohe remains unclear.

Some in the community believe it is a commercial conflict, with the KBZ wanting to establish a foothold in Kaikohe to get a bigger piece of the Far North meth trade.

Others say the conflict is also about Masters and his swarm getting their revenge for the shooting.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Members of the Killer Beez in Auckland wearing their distinctive white patches.

Either way, in mid-March the conflict erupted in Kaikohe in a week of shootings and bashings.

Shortly after noon on March 14, a car full of KBZ pulled up and attacked a few Tribesmen Motorcycle Club members.

All but one of the Tribesmen managed to get away.

A swarm of KBZ gang members allegedly set upon the straggler, while reinforcements arrived in another car. The victim was badly injured in what detective senior sergeant Mark Dalzell described as a “vicious and cowardly attack”.

A series of retaliatory shootings followed, with one leaving a victim with a bullet in his leg.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Tribesmen MC members set off for a ride from the site of their national meet in Papatoetoe, south Auckland. (File photo)

Police stepped up their presence in the town and made 13 arrests amid fears of further major retaliations.

But it did not eventuate, thanks in part to the efforts of Kaikohe residents like Whare, a former sergeant-at-arms in a Black Power chapter in the South Island, and Jay Hepi, who was president of the Tribesmen in Auckland.

“We called a meeting with the gangs,” Whare said.

“[We] asked their boys to keep off the streets.”

Senior gang leaders obliged, removing significant numbers of young men from the town, easing tensions – temporarily.

Stuff Josh Masters, pictured in court before he was shot, used to be friends with Tae, but the relationship soured. (File photo)

“We can’t keep them off the streets for too long,” Whare said.

Whare is also spearheading a security initiative he calls E Tu, aimed at improving safety in the town and particularly reducing youth crime.

He has organised several of his associates to get their security licences and initially wants to conduct patrols for 10 hours a day across two shifts.

“Our kuia and kaumātua, they’re scared to walk the streets.”

During Stuff’s two days in the town, residents frequently said there were simply not enough police in Kaikohe to respond to serious incidents, and they were rarely if ever seen walking the beat.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A patched member from Whangārei at a service station in Kaikohe.

Kaikohe Business Association chairwoman Linda Bracken (Ngapuhi, Te Hikutu, Ngati Rangi) was working in the Te Ara Hou store in Broadway, established to provide locals affordable recycled furniture and appliances, when the KBZ bashing of the Tribesmen unfolded just outside.

Like many locals on what remains a relatively busy main drag compared to many small towns, she went to help.

The assault happened about 300m down the road from the Kaikohe police station.

Bracken said Kaikohe police would not attend until reinforcements arrived from Kerikeri, nearly half an hour's drive.

As a result, officers arrived on the scene at the same time as a rescue helicopter was landing, she said. Bystanders had to direct traffic and help the wounded man in the absence of police.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Kaikohe Business Association chairwoman Linda Bracken wants initiatives that will bring lasting change to her town.

A police spokeswoman did not dispute this version of events, but would not say how many staff they had in the town or how many officers had left due to the now-dropped vaccine mandate.

“With regards to staffing, there are several different work groups based at the Kaikohe Police Station. These include response, investigation, and youth focused staff,” she said.

“We have a 24/7 response capability across the mid-north region which includes Kaikohe.”

Bracken said she wanted to see a long-term commitment to addressing the town’s issues and helping youth, rather than fleeting programmes like the town had previously seen.

She recalled an event “a long time ago”, where young people attacked a Mobil petrol station.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A man crosses the street in Kaikohe.

“We got funding to run a youth programme for two years. After two years, nothing.

“So what happened to those 15-year-olds once they were 17?”

Bracken said she had not seen any evidence of the Government’s trumpeted 1800 more police officers in Kaikohe.

“At the moment, the police service is very limited in this area.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff A police car rolls down Broadway.

She said in recent times, residents appeared more fearful.

Fences were now going up around town where previously people would leave their doors open. That fear grew after the gang bashing, she said.

“Days afterwards, the streets were pretty empty.

“The cars driving down the street, they’re driving slower. To me, it’s a fear of the unknown, a fear of, well, who do we trust? When something like that can happen out of the blue.”

Former Far North list MP Shane Jones lives 20 minutes out of Kaikohe.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Shane Jones, pictured at home near Kerikeri, wants a hard-line response.

He is calling for a hard-line crackdown on gangs in Northland, starting with seizing their bikes. Police said they had not impounded any gang members’ bikes in Kaikohe but had seized guns, meth and cash.

“Kaikohe is turning in my view into something like a narco-village, the level of menace, the level of mayhem, and the total absence of responsibility from both the gang leaders and the members,” he said.

“We’ve got a system in Kaikohe where there’s so many fine, honest, hardworking people, but they’re afraid.

“So it’s not tolerable in my view. And I absolutely resent seeing the degradation of the main drag.”

Jones said there was an “element of nihilism” among the younger gang members and affiliates.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Locals said Kaikohe became quieter and more fearful after the week of gang violence.

“I think it’s incredibly sad, because many of them come from families who are, broadly speaking, trying to pave their way, paddle their waka, in a world of light, in an honest way.

“My own view is these young ones who are possessed by a spirit of living the life of bling, and showing absolutely no respect, or no recognition of the consequences of their actions.

“They only understand one thing, and that’s the force of a strong hand.”

Moko Tepania (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa) is a Far North District Councillor and teacher. His whānau owns a business right where the attack happened, and like others he was horrified by what went down that day.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Far North District councillor Moko Tepania says he loves his town.

“It was really shocking, eh? To see a gang bash happen on our streets in Kaikohe,” he said.

“[It’s the first out in the open sort of attack that I’ve ever witnessed.”

However, Tepania said there was some light amid the darkness.

“The great thing following it, though, is that there are some initiatives that are under way to make sure that stuff like that doesn't happen again.”

There had been several hui with the public and community leaders resolving to take action, and the gangs also agreed things needed to change, he said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Tepania says there are many initiatives underway to address social issues in Kaikohe.

“I know that the gangs themselves here had the word with each other about, you know, making sure that our town is safe, which is really cool.

“But we're looking at initiatives like [the] City Safe programme in Whangārei where they have City Safe officers walking the beat, we're looking at something similar that could happen here.

“For our whānau here to know that all we've got people who are, you know, walking up and down our town, that you can go and talk to, have a korero to, that’s whanaungatanga.

“Our officers walking the street will know all of the kids, know their parents, give them a boot if they're being naughty. They know all our business owners, they know our kaumātua and kuia.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Kaikohe from the air.

Tepania said other initiatives were being looked at through the Kaikohe Business Association, including bolstering the CCTV network.

“There are things that we are doing under way that I think will have a real positive impact on our community here in Kaikohe ... because this is a really beautiful community.”

Tepania said he loved living in Kaikohe.

“I really love that the people who make up this town are real people, you know, so here's hoping … that this will make a huge difference for our town.”