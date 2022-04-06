Ram raid on Auckland dairy sees $10k in cigarettes, cash stolen

The Glen Superette in Glendowie, Auckland, was the target of a ram raid attack on December 5, 2021. Owner Ryan Ma said he no longer feels safe working in the area. (Video first published in December 2021)

Up to $10,000 worth of cigarettes and cash were stolen in a ram raid on an Auckland dairy, the owner says.

It’s just the latest in a spate of ram raids across the region.

Kornaway Dairy in Ellerslie was rammed with a stolen car about 4am Monday. The front window was smashed and parts of the wall were torn down.

Sukhdeep Singh Walia, who co-owns the dairy with his wife, said he was still in shock.

“The cigarette cabinets are damaged and the whole window. There’s glass, they smashed the glass. It’s a big mess,” he said.

Between $7000 to $8000 worth of cigarettes were stolen, along with the cash drawer, which contained about another $2000, Walia said.

Stuff Kornaway Dairy in Ellerslie was ram raided about 4am on Monday, and police are investigating.

Police responded to the incident at 4.12am, but the offenders had already fled before they arrived.

Walia got a text from his neighbour about 4am alerting him. When he arrived, glass was strewn outside the dairy and there were “cigarettes on the road and on the footpaths”, he said.

He said his landlord would fix the dairy’s smashed window, but the burglary was still a huge financial blow.

“We’re a small business, not a supermarket. It’s a big burden. I don’t know how many weeks it’s going to take me to recover this cost,” he said.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Cigarettes and vapes are often the “target commodity” for ram raiders, according to Inspector Jim Wilson. (File photo)

Inspector Jim Wilson previously told Stuff police had seen a trend in young people carrying out ram raids across Auckland.

Cigarettes and vapes were often the “target commodity” for ram raiders, he said.

Following the incident, Walia has had trouble sleeping.

“It was really awful. I’m really, really tired. Because this happened, I didn’t sleep the whole night last night ... I was really scared that they’ll come back again.

“It’s a hassle. I can’t even explain – it’s an unnecessary headache and unnecessary work. I checked my phone, I don’t know how many times, just to make sure that everything is OK. I’m looking at the cameras,” he said.

Walia and his family have owned the dairy since 2013 and had never had anything like this happen before.

“We’re still in shock. We never expected this. Ellerslie is a really, really good area.

“We need to stop this, but I don’t know how,” Walia said.

The police are asking anyone with information on the Kornaway Dairy ram raid to contract Police on 105, quoting file number 220404/6711.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.