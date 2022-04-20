Tupe Masina spent months in a small cell by himself - Corrections admits he shouldn't have

Corrections has admitted former prisoner Tupe Masina should not have been held in solitary confinement for as long as he was, and is negotiating a compensation payment.

Tupe Masina​, a relative of Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis, spent months on end in a small cell by himself. Now, Corrections has admitted there was no justification for it. Tony Wall reports.

Near the Ōtara town centre in South Auckland, there’s a large block of land overgrown with trees and brush and dotted with ramshackle houses and farm sheds.

Wood-smoke rises from a home-made smoker; a hen fusses over her chicks, two pigs wallow in the mud and eels destined for the smoker splash about in an old swimming pool.

From a sleepout emerges Tupe Masina, whose family owns this land through a trust.

He’s been staying here since September, when he was released from prison after a five-year, seven-month sentence for aggravated robbery.

Masina’s life on the land couldn’t be more different from his life behind bars, where for months on end he would be locked in a small cell by himself for 23 hours a day while prison authorities “assessed” his mental health.

“The treatment I received... was cruel, degrading and embarrassing, eh,” he says.

Stuff first reported on Masina’s case last year when his family raised concerns about his wellbeing.

Now, Corrections has admitted it got it wrong.

In a letter to his lawyer, the department has said its records “do not appear to provide justification for the extended periods of Mr Masina’s segregation, or to demonstrate that less restrictive options for [his] management were considered”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tupe Masina was held in solitary confinement for many months and is now negotiating a compensation settlement with Corrections.

Masina’s great-grandfather and Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis’ grandfather were cousins.

They don’t know each other, but when Davis was in Opposition he wrote to the department asking that Masina not be moved to a prison in another part of the country, away from his family.

Since becoming minister, Davis has been unable to intervene in the case, but he told Stuff last year it’s important to him that prisoners are treated with dignity, and he wants to ensure that, when segregation is used, it’s within the law.

Masina, 41, says he spent at least 247 days in directed segregation – Corrections’ euphemism for solitary confinement – including consecutive stretches of 63 days and 76 days.

He served most of his sentence at Auckland South Corrections Facility, run by the private company Serco, but was transferred to Spring Hill Prison in Waikato eight months before his release.

Under the United Nations’ “Mandela Rules”, solitary confinement – defined as confinement for 22 hours or more a day without meaningful human contact – may only be imposed in exceptional circumstances. More than 15 consecutive days is regarded as a form of torture.

Stuff revealed last year the number of people held in segregation rose by 50 per cent between 2011 and 2020 – from 7942 to 11,961 – despite the prison population growing by only 9 per cent during that time.

Following the revelations, Corrections' independent Office of the Inspectorate launched a review into the use of directed segregation and whether it is consistent with the Corrections Act and the department’s policies.

Auckland lawyer Susan Gray​, who represents Masina, says she recently obtained a substantial compensation payment for another inmate, a man with severe mental illness who was held for more than two years in segregation at Christchurch Men’s Prison.

The inmate is still serving his sentence, Gray says, but has been transferred to the secure Mason Clinic psychiatric facility in Auckland, where he is doing well.

She describes his treatment as “horrific”.

“It’s akin to torture really, when you’re mentally unwell.

“When you’re locked up [almost] 24-7 in a four by six [metre] cell, and you’re deprived of human contact. These are people who hear voices in their head – it would be quite torturous​.”

Masina’s case is complex, in that he doesn’t accept he has a mental illness and objects to being medicated.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tupe Masina with two pigs he recently bought. He provides food for his whānau and hapū.

During his sentence he was transferred to the Mason Clinic five times, each time declared fit to return to prison after treatment, or because he didn’t meet the requirements of a Compulsory Treatment Order.

At one point he was held in segregation, without access to pens or paper, after a fire in his cell. He was charged with arson, but found not guilty.

On four occasions he was put in a “dry cell”, also known as a round room, which has no toilet or running water and is designed for managing inmates who have concealed items inside their bodies.

This was after he’d covered the cameras in his cell, Masina says.

Masina claims that on some occasions, he was put into isolation as punishment for helping other inmates file complaints.

“They pretty much put me in the pound to shut me up ‘cos there were too many complaints about solitary confinement,” he says. “They noticed that every unit I went into, there was always one or two prisoners who made complaints and tried to file civil claims.”

Masina says it was his time in segregation that caused his mental health problems.

“Pound time is like double jail time,” he says. “I used to talk to myself like there was someone in the room with me. It’s either that, or you’re mute for three months.

“When you’re contained in that kind of environment for too long, mentally you can deteriorate and lose patience with the officers.”

In its letter, Corrections says the initial decision to place Masina in segregation was “justified in response to his behaviour at the time”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tupe Masina at his family's Ōtara property.

“That said, [Corrections] is mindful of the risks associated with prolonged periods of segregation. We acknowledge the deeper effect that segregation can have on people with mental health conditions, and that Mr Masina had a pre-existing mental health disorder.”

The department admits its records don’t provide an adequate explanation for the periods Masina was held in the dry cell.

“Part of the remedy for the breach of Mr Masina’s rights is to undertake an investigation into how it happened, so as to understand the cause and prevent a recurrence,” the letter says. “[Corrections] intends to ask the Prison Inspectorate to do this work.”

Leigh Marsh, the department’s national commissioner, says he can’t comment about the Masina case because the compensation process is still under way.

And he cannot provide figures on how many similar cases are being dealt with, he says, because when someone seeks compensation for their treatment in prison, details of the reason are not centrally recorded.

Marsh says directed segregation allows Corrections to observe and support inmates when there are concerns for their safety or wellbeing.

In some cases this can impact their mental wellbeing “but this would need to be determined on a case-by-case basis”.

“Irrespective of the type of segregation, people in Corrections care have access to mental health support.”

Marsh says “incomplete paperwork” has at times made it difficult to determine whether an inmate was held too long in segregation.

“We are continuing to provide staff with ... training and will continue to remind them of their paperwork obligations to prevent this happening in future.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tupe Masina wants to set a precedent, so other prisoners won't receive the same treatment.

Gray, Masina’s lawyer, says there are strict protocols around providing written reasons for segregation to inmates, especially for periods longer than 14 days, “but in my experience the paperwork is often lacking, so you don’t know what it was for”.

Corrections has offered Masina a lump sum in the low five figures, he says. But Masina thinks it’s nowhere near enough compensation for what he went through, and he will fight for more.

Last week it was revealed the Office of the Inspectorate had launched an inquiry after a spike in suicides in prisons and a 200 per cent increase in serious self-harm incidents.

“I saw others starting to lose it. In the morning they’d be screaming and kicking. Solitary confinement in my opinion is a ... breach of human rights, and it deprives you of your right to associate with others, putting you into a mental state,” Masina says.

He’s hoping his case will set a precedent.

“I want to make an example out of the Department of Corrections for other prisoners. I want to hit them hard, so they’ll never do it again.”