Supreme Court rejects Auckland woman's appeal to save chicken-killing husky

Aspen the husky has been ordered to be put down for killing a chicken and a guinea pig in Auckland.

His owner, Auckland woman Alexandra Johnston, then sought leave to the Supreme Court to appeal that decision, leapfrogging the Court of Appeal process.

On Wednesday the Supreme Court dismissed Johnston’s application.

Aspen killed the chicken and the guinea pig while on a walk in Torbay, on Auckland’s North Shore.

Johnston and her husband, Graham, were convicted last April of owning a dog that attacked two domestic animals.

Alexandra Johnston/Supplied Alexandra Johnston has failed to save her husky, Aspen.

They were ordered to pay $150 to the owners of the chicken and the owner of the guinea pig.

They were also fined $750.

Aspen was originally released into their care, but re-seized by the council after the couple did not comply with orders that he be muzzled.

Johnston said Aspen was a “truly beautiful dog”.

In the application to the Supreme Court, Johnston and her husband said they wanted a number of questions answered in regard to section 57 of the Dog Act.

Alexandra Johnston/Supplied Aspen, the Johnstons’ beloved pet husky, must be destroyed following a court order.

That section states if a dog attacks a person or an animal, the court “must” order the dog be destroyed.

The Johnstons’ questions included whether the section was inconsistent with the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty under the Bill of Rights Act.

“These are not suitable questions for the granting of leave because they are abstract and not tied to facts in the case,” the Supreme Court judgment said.

The appeal was dismissed.

Alexander previously told Stuff that the family had to keep fighting to save Aspen.

"To kill a dog for being a dog is not right,” she said.

“He ... had an opportunity presented and [it was] too much fun not to chase.”

She said she and her husband usually kept him under “tight, tight” control.

“But we also want him to have a life and play with his friends he’s always played with,” she previously said.