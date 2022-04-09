Person critically injured in late-night shooting outside Auckland brothel

Police outside Femme Fatale escort agency on Saturday morning.

A person is in a critical condition after being shot outside an Auckland brothel.

Police received a report of shots being fired at the Femme Fatale escort agency on Wellesley St about 11.15pm Friday.

A short time later a person was admitted to Auckland City Hospital with gunshot-related injuries, police said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A person is in critical condition after being shot outside Femme Fatale escort agency late on Friday.

They were in a “critical but stable” condition.

A guard remained at the brothel on Saturday morning while investigators “examine the scene”.

Police encouraged anyone who had information that could assist in locating the shooter to contact 105 and quote the case number 220409/2289.