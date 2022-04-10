Two people dead after two separate crashes in Far North, Northland

The Government is working on a new road safety strategy to drive substantial improvements in road safety in New Zealand. (Video first published December 12, 2019)

Two people have died in two separate crashes in the Far North.

The two crashes occurred within 35km of each other, and each involved just a single vehicle.

The first crash occurred at about 10.30am on Saturday at Ahipara, west of Kaitāia, when a car went into a ditch on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd.

When emergency services arrived, a woman was found critically injured, and died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while police’s serious crash unit investigated the scene. It has reopened since.

In the second crash, one person was killed and three others hurt at Paparore, north of Kaitāia.

Police were called to Paparore Rd – a narrow, unsealed road – at about 11pm on Saturday.

One person died at the scene and three others had moderate injuries.

Police’s serious crash unit had by the morning examined the scene, and was making enquiries into the circumstances of the crash, a police spokesperson said.