Head Hunters pad shot up after Mongols member shot in strip club

Police swarmed the Sofitel in downtown Auckland after a shooting linked to a feud between the Head Hunters and Mongols (first published April 2021).

The Head Hunters’ base in east Auckland was shot at overnight in what is thought to be retaliation after a Mongols gang member was shot in a downtown strip club at the weekend.

Shots were heard outside Fight Club 88 in Marua Rd, home to the Head Hunters’ powerful East chapter, about 10.45pm Sunday.

Bullet holes can be seen in the brickwork of the property, also home to the gang’s Fight Club 88 gym.

A police spokeswoman said no one was reported injured and officers had finished a scene examination.

There have been no arrests and police are asking for those with information to come forward via the 105 line.

It is understood the incident is believed to be linked to a shooting in central Auckland brothel and strip club Femme Fatale on Friday night.

The victim, who suffered critical injuries, was a senior member of the Mongols Motorcycle Club, which has expanded in recent years after the arrival of a significant number of 501 deportees linked to the gang.

Stuff Fight Club 88, home of the Head Hunters East, the gang’s largest chapter.

The Mongol was left with critical injuries but remains alive in hospital. Police believe members of the Head Hunters were involved in the shooting but have yet to make an arrest.

In 2021, a feud between the gangs erupted in a spate of fire-bombings and shootings, including one at the five-star Sofitel, a luxury hotel in Auckland’s viaduct.

Police eventually charged nineteen people from across both gangs with a raft of firearms, explosives and drugs charges.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64273041775