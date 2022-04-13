Dilworth School: Former teacher admits sexually abusing boys in class, dormitory

A former teacher has admitted sexually abusing boys at Auckland's Dilworth School before going on to commit further offending in the 2000s. (File photo)

A former Dilworth School teacher and housemaster has admitted sexually abusing boys in his care.

Despite his guilty pleas, the 74-year-old has kept his name suppressed, for health reasons.

He appeared by audiovisual link at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday where he admitted 11 indecent assault charges, some of which date back to the 1980s.

The teacher sexually abused some boys in his classroom on separate occasions after asking them to stay late.

He targeted other boys in the dormitory in one of the boarding houses.

Davd White/Stuff Justice Ian Gault at the High Court in Auckland. (File photo)

The teacher also admitted sexually abusing two other boys in the 2000s after leaving Dilworth.

Justice Ian Gault remanded the teacher on bail for “personal health reasons” until a call-over in August. A sentencing date has yet to be set down.

The Crown prosecutor Jacob Barry did not oppose bail but said the Crown would be seeking a sentence of imprisonment.

Stuff understands the defendant only recently stopped teaching after working his way up to a leadership position at a school in south Auckland.

The Crown opposed the man’s name suppression at earlier hearings, arguing naming the former teacher could result in more survivors coming forward.

Stuff can now reveal that the former teacher faced allegations back in 1997, but the case was dismissed partway through the trial after the survivor gave evidence.

It is unclear why the case was dismissed as parts of the court file have been lost.

Operation Beverly

The teacher with name suppression is one of 12 men arrested and charged with historical sexual offending at Dilworth. They face a total of 103 drugs and sexual abuse charges that date back as far as the 1970s, and occurred as recently as the 2000s.

David White/Stuff Rex McIntosh outside the Auckland District Court.

More than 200 people have spoken to police, and detectives have looked into former teachers, staff, school volunteers and leaders of the school’s scout group.

Three of the accused – Keith William Dixon, Rex Clarence McIntosh and Richard Charles Galloway – have since died, after denying the historical sexual abuse allegations against them.

Former assistant principal Ian Robert Wilson has been sentenced to three years and seven months in jail after admitting offending.

Dilworth School scout leader Graeme Charles Lindsay, of Levin also admitted charges and was sentenced to six months and two weeks home detention.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Dilworth School's former assistant principal, Ian Robert Wilson, is sentenced at the Auckland District Court on seven charges relating to the historical sexual abuse of boys.

The school’s former chaplain, Ross Douglas Browne, pleaded guilty to 13 charges and was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.

A former tutor at the school, Jonathan Peter Stephens, admitted indecently assaulting two boys and was sentenced to six months home detention.

Former assistant housemaster Alister Grant Harlow has also admitted child sex abuse charges and is yet to be sentenced.

Others have denied the charges and are set to go to trial at the High Court at Auckland.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Former Dilworth chaplain and Scout leader Ross Browne faces four historical sexual abuse charges against boys.

Anyone with information can contact the Operation Beverly team on (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@Police.govt.nz.

As well as the criminal cases, two survivors of historical sexual abuse at Dilworth are taking a class action claim to the Human Rights Commission.

The survivors are inviting others to join their claim, which alleges school staff failed to protect students from systemic sexual abuse.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more.

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.