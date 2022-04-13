Alleged Auckland hamburglar arrested at fast food drive-through

An alleged burglar was arrested in an Auckland drive-through. (File photo)

An alleged burglar had his lunch plans put on hold after Auckland police arrested him in a local fast food drive-through.

A St Heliers resident had reported someone was stealing items out of a boat parked in a driveway, police said in a social media post.

After being provided the registration plate number of a vehicle leaving the area, the police Eagle helicopter buzzed the area and, after finding the vehicle, followed its movements.

“Our staff were there to stop the alleged offender as he was in the drive thru of a nearby fast food restaurant,” a police spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Glen Innes shooting part of an 'uptick' in crime across east Auckland

* Blood, shotgun shells and six injured in early hours shooting in Auckland's Glen Innes

* Police make quick arrests for rural and residential burglaries



“This is a great example of the community letting us know when there is something untoward happening so that we can respond.”

Tom Lee/Stuff In 2019, the ‘Unruly Tourists’ were arrested at a Burger King in Hamilton’s Te Rapa after spilling drinks on their food and asking for refunds, being rude to other customers and yelling obscenities into the drive-through speakerbox.

The 32-year-old man arrested will face court on a burglary charge later this month.

East Auckland has been subject to an “uptick" in crime over the last six months, according to Tāmaki MP Simon O’Connor.

The area has seen a spate of recent crimes and damage – from dairies being ram-raided to a car smashing into a girl's bedroom – in recent months.

This is not the first time a wanted person has been nabbed at a fast food restaurant.

JOHN WEEKES/STUFF Roof scammers linked to unruly tourists were caught in action at the home of an elderly victim, in previously unseen video. Patrick and Johnny Quinn, seen here, eventually admitted four charges of obtaining by deception, and were deported.

In 2019, the British family known locally as the ‘Unruly Tourists’ was caught at a Hamilton Burger King after leaving a trail of destruction across Auckland.

The drama at the fast food joint began with complaints of “a Scottish family” being rude to customers and deliberately spilling drinks on their food, before asking for a refund.

Children yelled "obscenities" into the drive-through speaker box and the whole group walked away when police turned up at the restaurant, documents released to Stuff showed.

The family was issued deportation notices.