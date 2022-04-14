Prison staff who pepper sprayed inmate who died could face criminal charges

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier said Corrections were “over protective” about letting him into prisons and steps to keep out COVID-19 has been at the expense of some prisoners’ rights. (Video first published in June 2020).

Corrections officers involved in an altercation with an inmate who died after he was pepper sprayed could face criminal charges.

Police continue to investigate the death of the young man, who became unresponsive and died during an altercation with prison staff in a mental health support unit at Mt Eden Corrections Facility on Tuesday, April 5.

Stuff earlier revealed the inmate died after he was pepper sprayed following dispute with officers over a towel he was not allowed to take back to his cell after a shower.

His name was suppressed on an interim basis by Coroner Alexander Ho following an application by the dead man's uncle.

READ MORE:

* Salacious and 'derogatory' Auckland prison blog taken down

* Corrections worker accidentally leaks list of prison staff on gardening leave, ACC

* Inmate was resisting prison staff when he died, inquest hears



The uncle, who unsuccessfully also sought suppression of the circumstances of his nephew’s death, argued naming the man would breach the family’s privacy.

He said it would cause distress to younger members of his family who would struggle hearing about his mental health issues and the fact he was in prison, according to a minute from the coroner.

The uncle argued naming the man would render futile any attempt to apply to the courts for suppression “if police ultimately lay criminal charges in relation to the force used to restrain [the man]”.

Coroner Ho said he had not yet determined if he would open an inquiry into the man’s death in custody.

“If criminal charges are laid and the matters required to be established by me under the Coroners Act are established instead in the course of that criminal prosecution it may be that a coronial inquiry never becomes necessary,” he said.

John Selkirk/Stuff Inside the new Mt Eden prison when it opened in 2011. (File photo)

“I therefore consider it appropriate for the court dealing with any criminal prosecution to determine in the course of that proceeding whether name ought to be permanently suppressed.”

The interim suppression order did not extend to the circumstances of the man’s death.

“The family can have no legitimate privacy concern or concern for younger family members as a result of the media publishing details of the death, given that name cannot be published in connection with any such reports.”

Auckland police would not comment on their investigation except to say it was ongoing.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64273041775

Corrections head office wouldn’t confirm any details of the events leading up to the man’s death, citing privacy obligations and the need to protect the integrity of various investigations.

A Corrections spokeswoman said the Department’s Chief Custodial Officer was undertaking a review of the death in addition to an investigation by the Corrections inspectorate.

“No staff have been stood down or placed on special leave in relation to this review,” she said.

Sources close to the prison familiar with the matter, who are not authorised to speak publicly in the media, earlier shed light on what happened.

Stuff Corrections staff inside Mt Eden prison. (File photo)

The man was in the Intervention and Support Unit (ISU), for prisoners with high mental health needs.

A dispute arose between the man and Corrections officers over his attempt to take a towel back to his cell, the sources said.

ISU prisoners are not allowed to take such objects with them due to the risk of self-harm.

During the scuffle with officers, one used pepper spray on the prisoner.

Shortly after, officers noticed the man was not breathing.

Staff attempted to revive the man with CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.