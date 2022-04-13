Police arrest three fleeing midnight CBD burglary

Police officers arrested three following a burglary in Auckland CBD. (File photo)

Police have arrested three people several days after a ram raid hit a high-end fashion retailer in Auckland CBD.

The two men and a woman were allegedly committing a burglary on Fort St, just around the corner from the Gucci store on Queen St which was hit in the early hours of Monday morning.

But a police spokeswoman said it was too early to determine if the two burglaries were linked.

Police said they caught the three alleged offenders just after 3am on Wednesday after they tried to flee the burglary.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Wooden boards cover up the flagship Gucci store in Queen St on Monday morning after a ram raid overnight.

“One male has fled the scene on foot, while a male and a female have decamped in a vehicle.

”Our team has quickly apprehended the male on foot, while another unit stopped the vehicle a short distance away,” police said in a Facebook post.

READ MORE:

* New York subway shooting: Person of interest named, $73,000 reward listed

* More than 80 people arrested for ram raids since February 1

* Dilworth School: Former teacher admits sexually abusing boys in class, dormitory

Police said they found “a number” of stolen goods inside the car.

The three appeared in Auckland City District Court on Monday.

Gucci was one of two stores broken into, with the high-end store’s window boarded up on Monday morning.

The Gucci ram raid came just two weeks after Louis Vuitton was last targeted in a ram-raid, on March 26.

The thieves escaped with a number of luxury goods after crashing a car into the Auckland store in the night.